sunshine stock
Courtesy photo | Adobe Stock

“Nothing can dim the light that shines from within.” This insightful quote comes from poet, author and civil rights activist, Maya Angelou, iconic heroine of our time, who dedicated her life to improving quality of life for human beings through powerful words and acts of kindness. Even though she is gone, Maya’s beacon of light lives on through memories, film clips, her incredible writing and her legacy foundation.

Although we cannot tackle all the problems of our world, bringing our inner light to surface at the beginning of each day with an uplifting practice for mind, body and soul can enhance focus on powerful ways to help others deal with challenges. 

Teresa (Teddy) E. Araas, PhD, C-IAYT, ACLM, RCHES, E-RYT500, RPYT, a certified Yoga Therapist, owns local businesses Balanced Living Health & Wellbeing Consultants, LLC and Santosha Yoga Center. She teaches pre-professional health courses at Sheridan College and is an adjunct research fellow on doctoral dissertation committees for Rocky Mountain University of Health Professions, Provo, Utah. 

Tags

Recommended for you