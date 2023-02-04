“Nothing can dim the light that shines from within.” This insightful quote comes from poet, author and civil rights activist, Maya Angelou, iconic heroine of our time, who dedicated her life to improving quality of life for human beings through powerful words and acts of kindness. Even though she is gone, Maya’s beacon of light lives on through memories, film clips, her incredible writing and her legacy foundation.
Although we cannot tackle all the problems of our world, bringing our inner light to surface at the beginning of each day with an uplifting practice for mind, body and soul can enhance focus on powerful ways to help others deal with challenges.
“As we let our light shine, we unconsciously give other people permission to do the same. As we are liberated from our own fear, our presence actually liberates others,” Marianne Williamson said.
Starting with early morning quiet time, drawing on our innermost strength through silent meditation enhances our mindfully aware self and allows our light to glow a little more brightly. There are several natural ways to direct our attention during insightful contemplation: focusing on our breath or on our heartbeat.
As we reflect, these two ways are fundamental to directing our energy to that amazing inner bright light, creating a calm sense of just being — just breathing — just embracing that we are alive and well, inhaling and exhaling with a resilient heart that is taking care of us.
It is also critical to allow gratitude to play a large part in our introspective practice. At the deepest level, gratitude consists of reflection, acknowledgment and acceptance of our worth to our higher being and to others. Thus, we become a beacon of light in our world, glowing brightly through actions, words and sense of self.
Licensed therapist Dr. Kim Blackham explains three levels of gratitude that truly make sense. The first level, “Magic Words Level,” focuses on what we learn as children and carry throughout our lives: thank you cards, a kind smile for others, thanks to the clerk helping us, even waving to the driver who lets us into the flow of traffic.
The second level, “Gratitude Attitude Level,” comes at a time in our lives when gratitude becomes more automatic and literally influences how we live each day in appreciation of others.
Finally, the “Worthiness Level of Gratitude” is the ultimate acknowledgement and acceptance of who we are in relationships with others and accepting our value in that role. This level promotes recognizing ourselves as worthy, giving ourselves permission to be loved. Such an uplifting, powerful place to be, this level releases us from fear into a more peaceful existence overall. It allows our beacon of light to shine brilliantly to allow others to bask in the glow and become released from their fears.
Embrace your inner strength through reflection and gratitude practices; let your light shine brightly for others, but also for yourself.
Teresa (Teddy) E. Araas, PhD, C-IAYT, ACLM, RCHES, E-RYT500, RPYT, a certified Yoga Therapist, owns local businesses Balanced Living Health & Wellbeing Consultants, LLC and Santosha Yoga Center. She teaches pre-professional health courses at Sheridan College and is an adjunct research fellow on doctoral dissertation committees for Rocky Mountain University of Health Professions, Provo, Utah.