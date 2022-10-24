Kindness
As I lay in a puddle of sweat thinking about how hard that hot yoga class was and how thankful I am to have the opportunity to go, not only for me but for one of my most beautiful friends, the instructor ends with the phrase, “When you leave here today, be kind to others. Everyone has s--- that they are dealing with and we just need to surround each other with kindness."

I don’t know why she ended class that day the way she did. There’s always something inspirational, but that day, that message, it meant something to me. Maybe it’s because it’s been weighing heavily on my mind because I know quite a few people that are going through really tough times right now, yet they seem strong and as if life is normal — to the outside world that is.

Desiree Pearce is Sheridan County YMCA senior director of operations. 

