As I lay in a puddle of sweat thinking about how hard that hot yoga class was and how thankful I am to have the opportunity to go, not only for me but for one of my most beautiful friends, the instructor ends with the phrase, “When you leave here today, be kind to others. Everyone has s--- that they are dealing with and we just need to surround each other with kindness."
I don’t know why she ended class that day the way she did. There’s always something inspirational, but that day, that message, it meant something to me. Maybe it’s because it’s been weighing heavily on my mind because I know quite a few people that are going through really tough times right now, yet they seem strong and as if life is normal — to the outside world that is.
I believe it is common for people to tear each other down by telling someone else they shouldn’t be feeling the way they are or be rude to them for actions that they may be portraying. Although it might not seem like the situation would be hard for you, it doesn't mean it isn’t a tragedy for them. Most likely, you don’t know the depth of the situation, if you know there’s a situation at all.
What if you knew the person that you nearly ran into with a shopping cart because they were in the middle of the aisle seeming to be in another world just got off the phone with their parent that has Alzheimers that doesn’t remember who their child is?
What if you knew the person that doesn’t want to engage in small talk or participate in events is grieving the loss of a loved one, even though they haven’t passed away yet.
What if you knew the kid causing trouble doesn’t have a safe place to go at night because their parent is intoxicated and a victim of domestic violence and the kid would rather be anywhere but there?
Most of the time if someone is dealing with a serious challenge, they aren’t going to be public about it. There is no reason to believe someone else has an easier life than another because no one truly knows the whole story.
It’s common for people to project problems for others or assume their actions are because they want to make another’s life inconvenient. Reality is, most of the time they simply have some challenges that they are dealing with the best they can and the best they know how.
Next time you come across someone that you think is a problem, try to change the way you think. Instead of tearing someone down more, be understanding. Be supportive. Have a positive impact in other people’s lives. Just (ital)be kind(ITAL).
Desiree Pearce is Sheridan County YMCA senior director of operations.