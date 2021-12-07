Numerous benefits emerge as children learn to swim. The process can be one of the most enjoyable and rewarding experiences a parent can have with their child.
Being there at the special moment when your child becomes linear in the water and propel themselves independently can only happen once. Swimming encourages fun and learning while developing confidence and a positive self-image.
Research has shown early swimmers perform better socially and academically. Swimming from an early age enhances gross motor skill development, coordination and the personality development of the child.
Introducing children to water at an early age promotes an awareness of water, developing confidence around this medium. Social skills become enhanced through interaction with parents, instructors and other students.
The full-body cardiovascular and respiratory workout of swimming develops stamina and muscle strength using the water as resistance. Swimming teaches precision, similar to music, in developing concentration. Children who swim year-round exhibit more self-discipline and motivation to succeed.
Considering the academic value of swimming, there are intelligence and problem-solving benefits afforded by swimming that carry over into schoolwork. A child’s first swimming class will teach them courtesy when waiting to be called upon, as well as developing good listening skills. The class allows the child to experience concepts like direction, location and distance. Melbourne University Australia research found children who were taught to swim by age 5 had statistically higher IQs.
Swimming is an ambidextrous activity, using both sides of the brain and developing children’s cognitive awareness in reading and writing. Swimming helps children learn to set, pursue and achieve goals.
Children involved in swimming lessons are inclined to develop their social and emotional skills further because of the involvement with other children. As children age, going to the beach, lake or pool parties can become an important element in the child’s social network.
Participation in water skiing, wind surfing, canoeing, kayaking, scuba diving and competitive swimming are avenues to further use the acquired skills. Lifeguarding and teaching swim lessons can be first-time jobs for many teenagers who choose to pursue an aquatic route.
Most importantly, swimming is one activity that can be potentially lifesaving.