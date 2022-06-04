S
o you noticed the lock on the old shed out back was pried off and left on the ground. A cursory search shows the bandit decided he did not want the empty gas can or the trimmer that hasn’t started in 20 years. No harm, no foul, life goes on.
Or you see the dome light is on and the passenger door is slightly ajar when you head out to work one fine Tuesday morning. You’re missing $2.67 in change and a broken pocket knife because someone decided to burglarize cars on Oak Street. No harm, no foul, life goes on.
The reality is, we would love to know about all those minor crimes. That same person could have stolen a loaded pistol from a car on the other side of town last week. Maybe your incident is related, maybe it is not. But, if we get the chance to investigate your crime and solve it, maybe we can solve the more serious crimes too.
I had a simple burglary from a car a few years back. Some small items were stolen, and the contents of the car were strung out toward a hotel. It made for a literal trail of evidence, leading to a garbage can. The trash receptacle had more remnants from the burglary, but an empty seat cover box from a local store was on top. We contacted the store and found they had only sold that type of seat cover once in the past week and the sale was a couple hours prior. That led us to garnering the buyer’s credit card information and a video of the sale. Meanwhile, we walked around the parking lot of the hotel and found only one car with new seat covers in that style.
The purchaser of the seat covers was contacted in another state. Interestingly, she had never been to our county, but her purse and credit cards were stolen a few days prior. We then found the hotel had rented a room to that nice young lady who had never been here. Now we’ve added identity theft and fraud to what started as a low-level burglary. The felonies were starting to stack up.
In no time, a small group of traveling thieves, wanted in several states, were nestled in at the Sheridan County Jail. And it all happened because a resident reported a few dollars’ worth of items were stolen from his car.
We remind people to always lock vehicles, houses and outbuildings. But, when a crime does occur, regardless how inconsequential it may seem to you, please give us a call. Some of the biggest cases get the breaks we need from very minor and seemingly unassociated crimes.
Remember when 21-year-old Police Officer Jeffrey Postell in Murphy, South Carolina, was slowly patrolling behind businesses May 31, 2003, at 3:27 a.m.? The rookie, with 10 months on the job, observed a man trying to hide from his spotlight. Thinking he was a burglar, Postell gave chase and single-handedly arrested one of the FBI’s Most Wanted fugitives, the Olympic Park Bomber himself.
It is the little things that help us solve the big things, and we can’t always be in the right place at the right time like Officer Postell. Sometimes we need help from you.