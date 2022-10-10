Retirement stock.jpg
What is retirement? How do we care for ourselves to ensure that retirement is what we want it to be?

According to my brother, Roger, retirement is a full-time job. And indeed, it is. Your outlook on life will influence how well you transition from work to retirement. Get out of your comfort zone. Fight complacency with curiosity.

Amy Poeschl-Wyatt, BSN, RN, is a volunteer with AARP Sheridan. 

