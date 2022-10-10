What is retirement? How do we care for ourselves to ensure that retirement is what we want it to be?
According to my brother, Roger, retirement is a full-time job. And indeed, it is. Your outlook on life will influence how well you transition from work to retirement. Get out of your comfort zone. Fight complacency with curiosity.
Seniors are most often young at heart as the saying goes. The mind-body-spirit connection shows us we are more than just our thoughts. We are also our bodies, our emotions and our spirituality. All these things combine to give each of us identity, determine our health and make us who we are. Being healthy is not just about the absence of disease in the body, but also about flourishing in the areas of mind, body and spirit.
Retiring from work is a major life change. There are healthy ways to adjust to this new chapter and ensure that retirement is both happy and rewarding. Embrace this change and seek social connection and support. Find new purpose and meaning. This may be through learning something new. Find or renew a hobby, maybe get a pet, join a book club or try volunteering. Be active, manage stress and anxiety, practice gratitude, break the worry habit and spend time in nature. Get outside and away from the screen. Limit social media. Isn’t this what we are telling the kids?
Recently I read an article about the neuroscientist, Dr. Richard Restak. He has written a book entitled “The Complete Guide to Memory: The Science of Strengthening Your Mind.” He encourages us to attempt tasks such as cooking so that we must follow a recipe, play a game to encourage problem-solving or read a book so that we must try to remember the characters and follow the plot.
In his book, Restak touches on broader lifestyle changes to possibly limit or delay the risk of dementia by up to 40%. One of these lifestyle changes is to quit alcohol by age 70. It’s not good for the brain cells. He also encourages us to tackle hearing or vision problems because they make it more difficult to engage in conversation and hobbies that keep the cogs turning. Keep reading. Socialization is the most important part of preventing dementia and maintaining memory.
Don’t forget regular visits to your dentist. With aging our teeth age as well. We are at much higher risk for root cavities. Arthritis, cancer, diabetes and other diseases are linked to poor oral health.
Have you read the new book developed by AARP? “The Whole Body Reset” by Stephen Perrine. It addresses age-related weight gain and muscle loss. He recommends a diet of adequate protein, fiber and good fats as well as limiting sugar and refined carbs to maintain muscle mass.
According to a 2011 study published in the “Japanese Journal of Human Sciences of Health-Social Services,” for those 65 and older, skipping breakfast may increase the risk of dementia by four times. Don’t skip breakfast. Feed your brain.
Create an environment that sustains you. Sometimes what your brain needs most is a spiritual boost. Activities that you enjoy can decrease depression, reduce anxiety and stress and improve your overall mood. Be kind to yourself.
Amy Poeschl-Wyatt, BSN, RN, is a volunteer with AARP Sheridan.