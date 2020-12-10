One of my earliest memories is riding an old beat-up dirt bike behind my grandparents’ house. The bike, a yellow Suzuki PW 50, had training wheels JB welded to the frame. I was 4 years old, sporting a leather jacket and acid-washed pleated jeans.
I am the only girl and youngest of my siblings, and I’m the smallest by a long shot. My parents didn’t hesitate to give me the same opportunity to ride a dirt bike as my brothers. The same was true when it came to chores, sports, activities and family adventures — anything my brothers did, I did too.
I was never taught to expect or worry that being a girl would present challenges or disadvantages. That idea never occurred to me. And honestly, my reality has mostly aligned with those expectations. I had goals. I worked hard. Eventually, doors opened. I walked through them. I sent thank you notes.
Now let me acknowledge another set of facts. I live in Wyoming. A state that ranks in the bottom five for women in the Wyoming Legislature and demonstrates the highest wage gap between women and men in the country at 32 cents (and no, it is not just because of high-paying and male-dominated jobs like mining).
Which one is it? Is it possible for a woman to access the same opportunity and earn the same success as a man? Is it possible there are beliefs, biases and hurdles that can make it harder for a woman?
A paradox is something with multiple, seemingly contradictory, truths. Today’s culture doesn’t love the idea of holding outwardly opposing ideas simultaneously. It’s easier to pick one side and lambast the other. In reality, multiple truths can and often do exist at the same time.
Let’s go back to the leather jacket and pleated jeans 4-year-old. The most common advice I was given while learning to ride a dirt bike was, “Look where you want to go, not where you don’t want to go.” If you’re looking over the edge of a cliff or staring at a giant rut on the trail, that is precisely where you will put your front tire. Once your front tire is there, the entire bike will certainly follow. If you’ve ever hit the rumble strip while looking at a sunset or animal, you can probably relate.
I believe this concept also applies to gender equity. I didn’t run into a lot of gender-related obstacles, and perhaps part of that advantage came from not expecting them or looking for them. In the words of a mentor who navigated these waters a few decades before I did, “If you don’t think you belong at the table, neither will anyone else.” Said another way, “If you look where you want to go, the gaze of others will rise to meet yours.”
If your temperature is rising because you think I’m suggesting gender discrimination and bias don’t exist or it’s up to each individual woman to fix it, you’re missing the point of paradox. They do exist and it is unfair to place the responsibility on women alone to accommodate or “fix it." Conversely, it’s also unfair to men to suggest they will never understand and can’t be part of a solution.
After riding a difficult section of trail, I would never advocate for taking out all of the rocks and ruts to make it a highway for riders of all abilities to breeze through. A greater effort produces a greater reward for all people. However, I do believe that everyone should have the opportunity to access the tools, obtain the knowledge and gain the experience necessary to be successful. And yes, some people have a harder time even getting to the parking lot than others.
Perhaps that is what I want to say about gender equity. There is complexity, nuance and paradox all at the same time.
Does gender bias and discrimination exist? Yes.
Can it be overcome? Yes.
Are some things blatantly inappropriate? Yes.
Do context, tone and intent matter? Yes.
Are men sometimes part of the problem? Yes.
Are women sometimes part of the problem? Yes.
Do women and men need to be included in solutions? Yes.
Do we still have a ways to go? Yes.
Are we further along than ever before in history? Yes.
Do I have all the answers? Most certainly not. But I do have a few lessons that I began learning on that yellow Suzuki with training wheels and I continue to strive for today:
Never start a race believing you’ve already lost.
Competence is the great equalizer.
Focus on what’s coming three moves ahead of where you are right now.
Do things that scare you.
The only way to know what you are capable of is to push past that point. Then pick your bike up and try again.
Develop intuition about when to hang on and when to let go.
Ride with people who encourage you to try the hard parts instead of telling you it's too difficult or offering to ride your bike for you.
Celebrate success for yourself and others.
Stay humble knowing there are always better riders out there.
Look where you want to go.