Greenleaf Road is a right turn off State Highway 127 just north of Addison, Michigan. It’s easy to miss as every right turn off 127 looks similar. Farms and tall forests border both sides of 127.
I was on my way home from Pittsburgh. The detour to Greenleaf Road was to visit the former site of the Woodstock Manual Labor Institute, a school established in 1844 by the residents of Lenawee County to educate Black students but any who were “desirous of securing an education, irrespective of color, sex or religious affiliations…” were welcome to attend as well.
The school was the idea of Prior Foster, a free Black man from Pennsylvania. Foster was acquainted with the likes of Frederick Douglass, William Lloyd Garrison, Harriet Beecher Stowe and James G. Birney, a former slave-holder turned abolitionist who helped charter the school, and Sojourner Truth.
Students could either pay their tuition or work it off through manual labor. The school was situated on 500 acres of land with 70 acres dedicated for farming by students. The campus consisted of eight buildings and a library that contained over 1,400 volumes. Students could learn from an academic curriculum consisting of subjects such as chemistry, philosophy, algebra, history, grammar, music lessons and the ability to study several languages.
In 1855, a fire destroyed the main building and the school closed prior to the start of the Civil War.
The school is long gone. A marker notes the history of Prior Foster and the school. Across the entrance to Greenleaf Road once stood the home of Joseph Hewitt, the son-in-law of my fourth great-grandfather, Gideon Lupton. Joseph was one of several people who helped charter the Woodstock Manual Labor Institute. Gideon and his wife Susannah lived nearby, as did Joseph Binns, another son-in-law to the Luptons. Gideon was a farmer and an elder in the Quaker church.
As I stood there viewing where the school once stood, and where students once worked diligently at their studies, I considered the context of my ancestors who lived in the area. By the time the school was built, the Lupton family had been members of the Quaker church for over 170 years. Gideon’s father, Nathan, had moved the family out of Virginia to the Northwest Territory, settling in Ohio in the 1800s. They, along with thousands of other Quakers, abandoned the South for the lands in the North, which were free of slavery.
Many of the Luptons that remained in Virginia had left Quakerism to become Presbyterians. While the Luptons in Lenawee County, Michigan, were part of a community advancing disadvantaged people, several of the Presbyterian Luptons in Virginia owned slaves. Some would serve as part of a guard unit assigned to Robert E. Lee during the Civil War.
History provides the milieu for generations to evaluate the merit of the choices people make. The choices made by members of the Lupton family prior to 1800 forever changed the trajectory of both sides of the family. In 1894, Gideon’s grandson would travel with other members of the family to Sheridan.