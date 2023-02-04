As I enter my 20th year in public safety, I can’t help but look back on what I’ve experienced.
Many experiences that come to mind are often tragic, the unimaginable to the general public, and the ones that keep me up at night. I often pray my two boys will never have to endure the things I’ve witnessed throughout my career, but I know it’s a long shot since they’ve already expressed the desire to enter public safety when they get older.
While many people see first responders as individuals who are strong mentally, physically and emotionally, you can’t forget we are human just like everyone else.
The No. 1 question first responders are often asked from the public is, “What’s the worst thing you’ve ever seen?” We know it’s coming, but we still seize up. Our heart rate increases, our eyes get big, we try to slow our breathing, the lump grows in the back of our throat and we put on this awkward smile with a “hmm” while tilting our head back. Meanwhile, the person who just asked the question is waiting in suspense. And boy will they wait. You see, the wait isn’t because we don’t have a lot of experiences that come to mind. It’s completely the opposite. That question will most likely agitate memories we have tried so hard to forget.
Our response is usually not the worst we’ve seen, but an answer we hope the person will accept, because we can’t bring ourselves to relive the most horrific incidents we have faced. So, if you have asked that question, or happen to in the future, I hope you give first responders a little grace in how we answer. But if you truly want first responders to light up about our career, I challenge you to replace that ominous, “What’s the worst thing you’ve ever seen?” question with, “What has been the most rewarding experience throughout your career?” I promise the answers you’ll get will be real, sincere, uplifting and inspiring. They’ll give you hope that there’s still good in this world among the bad. You may even find yourself having to cut the conversation short.
In a time when public safety is struggling to keep people in the profession, a simple, positive interaction will encourage all of us first responders to remember why we still love what we do. That’s because we’ve learned throughout the years of serving that we need to continuously build on the rewarding experiences in order to help get through the bad.
Many times, two questions can often change the trajectory of one’s path.
The two I mentioned are no different. The question I want to emphasize is the latter. It will, without a doubt, remind first responders why we chose the career of public safety. You never know, that just might be what we needed to recharge our batteries and press on.
So, join me in thanking a first responder and ask them, “What’s been the most rewarding experience throughout your career?” I am certain you’ll both walk away feeling good.
Levi Dominguez is Sheridan County sheriff.