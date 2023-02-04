As I enter my 20th year in public safety, I can’t help but look back on what I’ve experienced. 

Many experiences that come to mind are often tragic, the unimaginable to the general public, and the ones that keep me up at night. I often pray my two boys will never have to endure the things I’ve witnessed throughout my career, but I know it’s a long shot since they’ve already expressed the desire to enter public safety when they get older.

Levi Dominguez is Sheridan County sheriff. 

