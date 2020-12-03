The train didn’t stop long in Sheridan on July 7, 1923.
The only reason that Engine 44 stopped sometime around midnight at all was to change engine crews, which took 10 minutes on a typical night. This night was special, as love was in the air.
For those wondering, it did not involve a brakeman and an engineer. Rather, it was the marriage of Scott Snively, aged 78, and the former Mrs. Rachel Cline, 67, who were married at midnight in a Pullman car while Engine 44 was parked at the Burlington Depot.
The couple were old acquaintances, Mr. Snively knowing his new bride from his younger days in Nodaway County, Missouri. His first wife, Jennie, had passed away in Sheridan in 1916. The couple boarded the train on which they were married and headed to the bride’s home in Blockton, Iowa, where she was the proprietor of a hotel. They were greeted in Blockton by the town band of 28 pieces and 150 well-wishers.
Prior to marrying Mrs. Cline, Mr. Snively, known locally as “Captain Snively” was a staple of Sheridan. Days before the wedding, he had resigned his posts from Justice of the Peace and Police Judge due to poor eyesight and frustrations with completing the necessary paperwork for both positions.
Upon his retirement, then Mayor Charles W. Sheldon stated about Captain Snively, “…practically every man, woman, and child in our city and even outside distances of 100 miles or more, knows you and loves you.”
Captain Snively was typical of his generation and served two enlistments in the Civil War; enlisting first in August 1862. The first enlistment was with the 126th Pennsylvania Volunteer Infantry. While with the 126th Pennsylvania, he endured fighting at the Second Battle of Bull Run and the Battle of Antietam. In December, he fought at the Battle of Fredericksburg, Virginia, a battle that lasted four days and involved an estimated 196,000 soldiers.
After multiple charges and a failure to break the Confederate lines, Union forces lost the battle and withdrew from the Eastern Theater.
In January 1863, the 126th was involved in the failed “Mud March” by General Ambrose Burnside, who had lost at Fredericksburg and was hoping to reclaim his stature by a massive assault on Confederate forces by crossing the Rappahannock River at Fredericksburg.
Dissension among generals, combined with severe winter storms made the mission another failure for Burnside. The march led to his dismissal and was consequently replaced by General Joseph Hooker in late January 1863.
While fighting at the Battle of Chancellorsville in late April, Captain Snively suffered his first wound of the war when a shell fragment pierced his right shin bone. He mustered out in May 1863 and found work temporarily as a bookkeeper.
In March 1864, he again enlisted, this time with the 13th New York Volunteer Cavalry. His time with the 13th New York included numerous skirmishes, most of which were minor fracases. At the a skirmish at Piedmont, Virginia, Snively came close to suffering a mortal wound while fighting in hand-to-hand combat with Mosby’s Guerillas, where he was shot through a lung and the edge of his liver. One bullet stayed forever in his body, being lodged above his right kidney in a vertebrae.
He was on leave the night of April 15, 1865 and was having a drink in the saloon at Ford’s Theatre when President Abraham Lincoln was assassinated. He and members of his unit would later inspect carriages looking for John Wilkes Booth and his collaborators. Captain Snively was on the sidewalk on Pennsylvania Avenue the day the funeral procession escorted the body of Lincoln to the train depot. Of Lincoln, Captain Snively said he was “their [the southern states’] best friend on earth.”
Captain Snively passed away in Blockton, Iowa July 24, 1931. He is buried beside his first wife, Jennie, in the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery.