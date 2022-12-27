06-30-20WEBUrbanThrift.jpg
Urban Thrift, formerly Green Boomerang, continues to re-emerge from a COVID-19 hiatus.

Well, we made it. Through minus 50 degree temps, an unbelievable amount of snow, Christmas, etc., we made it. Through the 12 Days of Christmas, 12 Days of Giving, and 12 Days of Thrifting, my colleagues and I made it. Now we can (hopefully) take some time to reflect, set some goals and plan for the new year.

I’ve often heard the saying, “out with the old and in with the new.” It’s been on my mind lately. As Urban Thrift prepared for its holiday campaign, 12 Days of Thrifting, I was asked to share several photos of items on sale at the store. Two in particular caught my eye: an old VCR and an eight-track player. I remember chuckling and turning to my husband saying, “who on Earth would be in the market for one of those?” It wasn’t even a day later that I saw a post on Sheridan Upcycle — someone was asking where they might find a VCR because they had a collection of VHS tapes they were hoping to watch over the holidays. It served as a great reminder that, perhaps, we shouldn’t be too quick to dismiss “the old” in favor of “the new.”

Lindsay Klug is development coordinator at The Hub on Smith. 

