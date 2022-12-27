Well, we made it. Through minus 50 degree temps, an unbelievable amount of snow, Christmas, etc., we made it. Through the 12 Days of Christmas, 12 Days of Giving, and 12 Days of Thrifting, my colleagues and I made it. Now we can (hopefully) take some time to reflect, set some goals and plan for the new year.
I’ve often heard the saying, “out with the old and in with the new.” It’s been on my mind lately. As Urban Thrift prepared for its holiday campaign, 12 Days of Thrifting, I was asked to share several photos of items on sale at the store. Two in particular caught my eye: an old VCR and an eight-track player. I remember chuckling and turning to my husband saying, “who on Earth would be in the market for one of those?” It wasn’t even a day later that I saw a post on Sheridan Upcycle — someone was asking where they might find a VCR because they had a collection of VHS tapes they were hoping to watch over the holidays. It served as a great reminder that, perhaps, we shouldn’t be too quick to dismiss “the old” in favor of “the new.”
Some of you may have followed Urban Thrift’s social media posts during the holidays. In case you didn’t, we shared 10 reasons to shop at thrift stores. I won’t include all of them but I would like to highlight a couple that align with the theme of this article. First, you may find items that are unique, vintage, and/or no longer made. Maybe I’m behind the times and eight tracks are making a comeback — regardless, if you’re on the lookout for an “old” item, you’ll be more likely to find one at a thrift store.
Another reason to thrift is the ever-changing selection. I’d venture to guess that stores receive some hefty donations this time of year as people purge/give items away to make room for their newly received gifts. Whatever time of year, you’re bound to find refreshed stock in a thrift store. Thrifting also gives you the opportunity to support local charities. Many stores are associated with a church or nonprofit organization, as is the case with Urban Thrift (all proceeds benefit The Hub on Smith). So, if “out with the old” is your style, at least you can feel good that your items may be repurposed or sold for a good cause.
As we approach 2023, I hope you can celebrate making it through another year. And maybe, instead of leaving all of 2022 behind, we can keep the best parts of it, reframe or repurpose some of its less glamorous qualities and let go of what we don’t need. I wish you a very Happy New Year!
Lindsay Klug is development coordinator at The Hub on Smith.