New Year’s Day has come and gone but many of us (procrastinators unite) may still be working on our resolutions. Resolutions make tangible our anticipation and excitement for the new year. The slate is wiped clean and we are ready for a fresh start.

Resolutions symbolize the things we care about most and reflect the areas we want to improve. Whether it be weight loss, self-improvement or trying something new, resolutions delineate our priorities. Often those priorities are centered around ourselves. What would it look like to shift that outward? To resolve to become a better neighbor? A better community member? We think it would look like resolving to make a difference in 2023. We offer this for consideration: make giving a part of your New Year’s resolutions. Here are some ideas for how you can create resolutions that give back to our community.

Tifany Resser is Compass Center for Families director of administration and Kassahn Mathson is Compass Center for Families director of programming.

