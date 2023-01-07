New Year’s Day has come and gone but many of us (procrastinators unite) may still be working on our resolutions. Resolutions make tangible our anticipation and excitement for the new year. The slate is wiped clean and we are ready for a fresh start.
Resolutions symbolize the things we care about most and reflect the areas we want to improve. Whether it be weight loss, self-improvement or trying something new, resolutions delineate our priorities. Often those priorities are centered around ourselves. What would it look like to shift that outward? To resolve to become a better neighbor? A better community member? We think it would look like resolving to make a difference in 2023. We offer this for consideration: make giving a part of your New Year’s resolutions. Here are some ideas for how you can create resolutions that give back to our community.
Give the gift of yourself: Focus on those you know and love by showing them how much you care. Call a friend you haven’t spoken with in a while. Visit a neighbor who doesn’t get out very much. Reach out to a relative on social media. Donate items or clothing you no longer use. Make and deliver extra meal portions to a single or elderly neighbor.
Give the gift of your time: Volunteer with a local organization. Nonprofit organizations enrich communities like Sheridan and contribute to them being a wonderful place to live. These organizations frequently rely on the support of volunteers. Be a mentor to a child. Walk a dog. Pack and deliver food bags. Help with a production of a local play. Provide companionship to those facing chronic or terminal illnesses. Share the mission of causes that you believe in with others.
Give the gift of your money: Find a cause you care about and commit to donating regularly. While one-time donations are definitely celebrated, regular donations have a huge impact all-year round. Find a monthly amount you feel comfortable with and commit to giving.
Give blood: In January 2022, the American Red Cross declared its first-ever national blood crisis due to a severe blood shortage resulting from complications of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Red Cross, “Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood. It is essential for surgeries, cancer treatment, chronic illnesses, and traumatic injuries. Whether a patient receives whole blood, red cells, platelets or plasma, this lifesaving care starts with one person making a generous donation. The Red Cross provides about 40% of our nation’s blood and blood components, all from generous volunteer donors. But supply can’t always meet demand because only about 3% of age-eligible people donate blood yearly”.
Give the gift of kindness: Random acts of kindness have a huge impact. Research has shown that witnessing acts of kindness produces oxytocin, which aids in lowering blood pressure and improving our overall heart-health. Participants in one study reported that they feel stronger and more energetic after helping others. Make this a family activity. Teach your children the value of kindness through example. Random acts of kindness have ripple effects. Even the smallest acts create a difference in the lives of others and make our community a better place to live.
Tifany Resser is Compass Center for Families director of administration and Kassahn Mathson is Compass Center for Families director of programming.