While theater shows always differ from film versions, the lure of a show like “Mamma Mia!” proves difficult to resist in either setting and the allure has seemed to stand the test of time.
Based on songs written by ABBA, a Swedish pop group who found their fame in the 1970s, “Mamma Mia!” easily connects generations with catchy songs sure to play on repeat in your head.
“Mamma Mia!” tells the hilarious story of a young woman’s search for her birth father. This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago. A mother. A daughter. Three possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you’ll never forget!
The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will bring this musical to Sheridan this fall. The Premiere evening, Oct. 14, will take the place of what has traditionally been known as WYO Gala. The premiere evening will still be the festive affair theatergoers have come to expect with passed hors d’oeuvres, cocktails and themed costumes but will not include the usual fundraising accoutrement like a silent and live auction. This will allow the audience to enjoy the excitement of opening night with the focus solely on the show. Encore performances will follow the premiere evening Oct. 15, and Oct. 19 through Oct. 22.
“Mamma Mia” has been on director Marva Craft’s radar for a few years as most people are familiar with it and love it.
The Sheridan production features new and familiar faces. In the cast of 34, about half of them are new to performing in Sheridan.
Craft is always looking for ways to increase the participation from community members and discovering new performers has been exciting as they learn and mix with more familiar local actors. For a community production like “Mamma Mia!” the WYO relies on an incredible amount of volunteer hours from actors to technicians to backstage crew to directors. This production not only features an extremely talented cast but utilizes the skills of local band members under the direction of Kathy McNickle, seamstresses and props gatherers under the direction of Jeannie Hall and backstage crew under the direction of Joe Walker. As Marva says, “It really is a tremendous group effort.”
Get your tickets today for this delightful performance, as they say in the show, “take a chance on me!” “Mamma Mia… here I go again.”
Erin Butler is executive director of the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center.