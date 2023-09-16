WYO THEATER.jpg
While theater shows always differ from film versions, the lure of a show like “Mamma Mia!” proves difficult to resist in either setting and the allure has seemed to stand the test of time.

Based on songs written by ABBA, a Swedish pop group who found their fame in the 1970s, “Mamma Mia!” easily connects generations with catchy songs sure to play on repeat in your head. 

Erin Butler is executive director of the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center.

