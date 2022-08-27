Change is inevitable, but it can be very difficult. Many books are written about how to manage change, embrace change and move forward. Once you think you have things figured out, life changes on you.
Why do we struggle so much with change? How can I embrace changes in my life? We are all trying to answer these questions. I hope to touch on some tips to help you grow through the changes that inevitably come in life.
We are wired for the negative.
Our brains are wired for survival, which involves being on the lookout for potential threats. We are creatures of habit and love certainty.
Change brings about the fear of the unknown.
We cannot predict what we don’t know, and that can bring on a lot of worry, anxiety and stress.
Change can be seen as a threat to our sense of certainty and security. Threats can lead to feeling distressed or overwhelmed and unsure how to cope.
This makes it more difficult to see a potential positive outcome and harder to find solutions to problems.
Perspective plays an enormous role in our ability to weather inevitable changes in life. When you think of changes as an opportunity, you’re more likely to experience the change as interesting, new and possibly exciting. The change becomes a challenge to be tackled, rather than a fear to be managed.
Think about how you feel when you see a new situation as a challenge to tackle. Do you notice some energy and excitement? Do you notice some focus and interest?
Whatever perspective you take will impact your emotional and mental experiences when change comes your way. It’s OK to be afraid and uncertain, but it’s not helpful to stay stuck in that space for long.
There are several ways to maintain a mindset that fosters a positive outlook about change.
One way to develop a positive mindset for change is to catch your thoughts that focus on the change threat and reframe it as a challenge to tackle. This will influence the emotions that go with the change.
Self-compassion is another key component as you face changes. This means acknowledging change isn’t always easy, it’s okay that you struggle with it and you are doing your best.
We can’t always control the changes in our lives, but we can influence our own perspective about it.
Jennifer White, MS, LPC, is clinic director of Northern Wyoming Mental Health Center.