Jennifer White, MS, LPC, is clinic director of Northern Wyoming Mental Health Center.

Change is inevitable, but it can be very difficult. Many books are written about how to manage change, embrace change and move forward. Once you think you have things figured out, life changes on you.

Why do we struggle so much with change? How can I embrace changes in my life? We are all trying to answer these questions. I hope to touch on some tips to help you grow through the changes that inevitably come in life.

