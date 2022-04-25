It seems very appropriate that there is a month that honors volunteers. National Volunteer month in the U.S. takes place in the month of April. This month is dedicated to honoring all of the volunteers in our communities as well as encouraging volunteerism throughout the month. Why be a volunteer?
It’s not for money, it’s not for fame. It’s not for any personal gain. It’s just for love of fellow man. It’s just to send a helping hand. It’s just to give a tithe of self. That’s something you can’t buy with wealth. It’s not medals won with pride. It’s for that feeling deep inside. It’s that reward down in your heart. It’s that feeling that you’ve been a part. Of helping others far and near, and that makes you a volunteer.
— Author unknown
Volunteers help change the lives of those in their community as a social responsibility rather than receiving a financial reward. As the volunteer coordinator at Sheridan Memorial Hospital for 12 years, I had the opportunity to work with some of the most amazing people. Their stories of why they gave of their time and what brought them back day after day were all along the same line — because they felt fortunate that they could give back to their community.
One beautiful lady made baby blankets for every baby born at Sheridan Memorial Hospital. When she relocated to another state for health reasons to live with her daughter, she continued to make and send her handmade baby blankets to us. For years, hundreds of babies born at the hospital were blessed with handmade blankets.
There are so many ways to volunteer in your community, your state or even on a national level. Volunteering connects you to others. One of the more well-known benefits of volunteering is the impact on the community. Volunteering allows you to connect to your community and make it a better place. Even helping out with the smallest tasks can make a real difference to the lives of people, animals and organizations in need.
I was at the Second Chance Sheridan Cat Rescue recently, and a volunteer there was sitting in a rocking chair holding kitties. She said they gave way more to her than what she was giving to them. One of the best ways to make new friends and strengthen existing relationships is to commit to a shared activity together. Volunteering is a great way to meet new people, especially if you are new to an area. If you’ve ever been to Sheridan Memorial Hospital during the holidays and have admired the beautiful Christmas trees throughout the hospital, it was the work of many volunteers assembling and decorating these trees.
After the Christmas holiday, the trees have to be taken down, delicate ornaments carefully wrapped and put away for the next year.
AARP accepts nominations each year for the AARP Andrus Award for Community Service. This is AARP’s most prestigious volunteer tribute recognizing outstanding individuals age 50 and older who are share their experience, talents and skills to enrich the lives of others. Last year’s recipient of the award was from Goshen County. Paul Novac is known as the “Gem of Goshen County” for his many, many years of contributions. Each community has volunteer gems that make a difference. Thank you volunteers of Sheridan County for your part in making a difference.