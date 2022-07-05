Mental health problems are rampant in today’s society, with data suggesting that one in four American adults suffers from a diagnosable mental health problem.
Although there are many contributing factors to the prevalence of mental health problems, one seems to stand out as a mental health provider: a lack of personal meaning. Meaning is a topic of great importance to philosophers, theologists and mental health therapists.
What is meaning in life and how do we conceptualize this idea to incorporate it into a discussion on mental health? One definition of meaning in the dictionary is “to be of some specified importance to (someone), especially as a source of benefit or object of affection.” If we take this definition, meaning begins to be understood as something that arises when we are connected to what is personally important.
Well, what is important?
This answer differs greatly from thinker to thinker, but usually we place importance on the deeper aspects of the human experience.
For example, famous author, existentialist and therapist Viktor Frankl concluded that meaning comes from purposeful work, love and courage in the face of difficulty. Frankl, in his famous book, “Man’s Search for Meaning,” wrote on his experiences and observations while imprisoned in the Auschwitz concentration camp during World War II. Frankl concluded that those who were connected to deeper parts of the human experience had a greater likelihood of surviving, thereby implicating the importance of meaning in our overall well-being.
In modern American life, there seems to be many factors in our daily lives that undermine our personal sense of meaning and that damage our mental health, factors that are modern phenomenon.
Researchers at Penn State University concluded that the average American spent 10 hours a day in front of a screen in 2018. Other researchers have found that a disturbing correlation between depression rates, suicidal thinking and screen time in adolescents. For many of us, free time consists of scrolling through social media feeds or streaming videos or television shows. These activities that are relatively mindless and unfortunately meaningless.
A question still remains: How do we create deeper meaning in our lives and thereby improve our mental health?
Existential thinkers place a huge emphasis on the importance of choice in the creation of meaning. Essentially, we create meaning through our actions. Actions originate out of our principles and things that are important to us, or in therapy terms, our values. The topic of values is of considerable importance in many modern and evidence-based approaches to therapy. Values are the guiding concepts in our lives that contain personal significance, or meaning.
While values are related to morals, they are slightly different. Morals are universally accepted standards for behavior, while values can vary from person to person. Family, creativity and adventure are all values as they may be important to one individual and unimportant to the next.
Therapists place significance on values because our values represent important aspects of our identities, and we choose to honor or distance ourselves from our values through our actions. For example, a musician values creativity. If a musician is not playing music regularly and cultivating creativity, the musician will feel unfulfilled or depressed. Conversely, the musician may experience a greater sense of personal meaning and well-being if the musician is playing regularly. For existentialists and therapists, our choices have tremendous implications.
If you’re feeling particularly low or in a rut, take a look at your values. Identify the things that are truly important to you. Then, ask yourself if you are honoring these values in your actions. If not, develop plans to change things up to give yourself an opportunity to live out these values. If so, strive to live out your values in new and satisfying ways.
By shifting our daily actions toward more meaningful things, we have the opportunity to honor ourselves and to improve our mental health.