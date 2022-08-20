You’re busy. You may have a full-time job, children at home, or are the caregiver for an elderly parent. Considering going to college can feel overwhelming; trying to fit one more thing into an already full schedule. But don’t let that stop you. Education can lead to higher wages, personal fulfillment and a better quality of life for you and your family.

The challenges we face in life have caused many of us to reevaluate how we live, work and our priorities. Education is a powerful instrument of change, and community colleges are unique in their ability to meet students where they are.

