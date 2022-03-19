In 2021, the Sheridan Police Department responded to 934 incidents regarding a concern for a community member’s mental health or wellbeing. This accounted for 8.5% of the total calls for service handled by the department, approximately 18 calls per week.
Mental health calls for service are categorized as any call in which there exists a concern for the mental health and wellbeing of an individual.
The calls can be the result of depression, anxiety, substance abuse, diagnosed mental illness or coexisting disorders. The calls range from requests to check on a family member, friend or acquaintance who has not been contacted for a period of time to overt acts of self-harm.
Responding to a person in crisis is a situation fraught with unknowns. It involves heightened risk to officers and pressing safety concerns for the public and the individual in crisis. The Sheridan Police Department understands what is at stake and has prepared our officers to respond with skill and compassion through leadership and training. Department members are expected to approach each call with the understanding that they are interacting with a unique person who may be in crisis. The call is not just another problem to solve.
Members of the department — both officers and civilian personnel — attend 8 hours of mental health first aid training and 16 hours of applied suicide intervention skills training to refine skills in interactions with these frequent calls for service.
Many officers also attend Crisis Intervention Team training, which has been a vital component of the training curriculum of the Sheridan Police Department and our partner agencies in the community. CIT is a 40-hour training provided by mental health professionals that provides officers with information and tools to interact and assess individuals who may be in crisis. The training exposes officers to many different disorders and possible intervention techniques to connect with the person, deescalate the crisis and get the person any follow up care they may need.
Several years ago, attendees were fortunate enough to hear from several veterans who suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder, learning what approaches were successful when interacting with law enforcement. The need to train our department members on how to identify, respond, assess and interact with someone in crisis is fundamental to a safe resolution and getting individuals the treatment they need.
While the initial response by law enforcement is critical to someone suffering from a mental health episode, the need for continued care is imperative. In Sheridan in 2021, 67% of those who were placed in emergency medical detention had no further contact with law enforcement because they received care after initial contact with police. This fact supports the value of receiving professional care for both the individual and society.
Recent community conversations facilitated by the Center for a Vital Community highlighted the lack of a local facility focused on crisis stabilization and extended care for people with mental illnesses. Most often, those needing placement must be transported to a care center outside of Sheridan, which can both delay and hinder treatment.
A local inpatient behavioral health center, staffed with trained professionals in the mental health field, would allow for expeditious treatment and healing for many in our community, without the need to wait for bed space at other inpatient centers in Casper or Evanston.
Law enforcement will always play a role in mental health calls for service. The Sheridan Police Department is committed to assisting our community through a well trained staff, dedicated to the safety and care of all.
Travis Koltiska is chief of police for the Sheridan Police Department.