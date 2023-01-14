letters to the editor stock.jpg
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wyoming is asking adults throughout Wyoming to invest in the future of their communities by volunteering as a “Big” for one of the young people currently ready and waiting for a mentor. Mentoring is fun, flexible and a powerful way to make a real difference in our community by providing a safe space for a young person to explore, learn and grow, igniting their potential for a bright future.

BBBS Wyoming is dedicated to defending the potential of children and youth through one-to-one mentoring; an evidence-based method of prevention that keeps kids engaged builds resilience and helps them to navigate the world today.

Jamie Brester is the community engagement coordinator with Big Brothers Big Sisters, Sheridan. 

