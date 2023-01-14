Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wyoming is asking adults throughout Wyoming to invest in the future of their communities by volunteering as a “Big” for one of the young people currently ready and waiting for a mentor. Mentoring is fun, flexible and a powerful way to make a real difference in our community by providing a safe space for a young person to explore, learn and grow, igniting their potential for a bright future.
BBBS Wyoming is dedicated to defending the potential of children and youth through one-to-one mentoring; an evidence-based method of prevention that keeps kids engaged builds resilience and helps them to navigate the world today.
Youth "Littles" are between the ages of 6 and 18. Mentor “Bigs” range from juniors in high school to retirees. The one-to-one matches meet two to three times a month and establish connections through simple activities and outings.
Evidence shows that youth matched in a Big Brothers Big Sisters mentoring program affirms that 90% of littles said their relationship with their Big helped them make better choices throughout their childhood; 94% said they have confidence they will achieve their goals despite the barriers they face; and 95% of Littles said going to school and getting a good education is very important. Littles also show improved self-esteem and feelings that they matter within their communities.
“We know that every child has the potential to do incredible things” said Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wyoming CEO Steve Hamaker. “Sometimes, having that extra person in your corner cheering you on makes all the difference. Research shows that the most important factor in how a child develops the resilience they need to overcome challenges in life is whether or not they have a caring adult in their life. Everyone has the ability to make a huge impact.”
Volunteering is a fun and meaningful way to help support kids and families and build communities, and BBBS will be with you every step of the way. All volunteers receive training and ongoing support throughout their time with the organization.
Right now, there are youth in Sheridan who are waiting to be matched with a Big. Our goal is to ensure that every child in this community has the support they need to achieve their full potential. Being a Big means committing to spending a few hours a month with a young person doing things that you love to do, like playing basketball, visiting the library or learning how to cook. It’s not about what you do, it’s about doing it together.
Individuals, businesses and organizations who are interested in learning more about volunteering as a Big, providing financial support for programming or offering additional activities and opportunities for youth participants are encouraged to reach out to Jamie Brester at jamie@bbbswyo.org or 307-223-0208. More information can also be found at bbbswyo.org.
Jamie Brester is the community engagement coordinator with Big Brothers Big Sisters, Sheridan.