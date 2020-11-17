In the newsroom, we often joke about “old news” styles, with deep-pocketed publishers enjoying golfing games while their oodles of reporters crank through investigative pieces like the Spotlight team.
Those days, as we all know in more than just the journalism industry, are gone. Especially with COVID-19 and a declining energy market — with no hopes of diversification under the current mindset of leadership in Wyoming — employers are learning to do more with less.
At last week’s legislative forum put on by the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce, presenter after presenter representing the largest sectors of our community shared how they’re doing more with less.
Sheridan County School District 1 Business Manager Jeremy Smith is now also the food service coordinator for the district, which includes seven schools spread over two ends of Sheridan County.
Advocacy and Resource Center Executive Director Yvonne Swanson lost a position a few years ago and continues to work with less.
Are you working with less?
The Press has been managing with less.
Many initially feel strapped and eventually adjust to the “new normal,” a phrase coined in the COVID-era but recognized well before that. Is every organization truly finding efficiencies, or are we as a society lowering our standards?
Regardless of your answer to that, research exists that helps those who experience cuts and added duties in the workplace. Here are a couple from Poynter Institute.
Allow yourself to be human, but vent in the right places.
The worst thing you can do as a leader or employee is to gripe about the situation to other coworkers and stir the pot. Don’t be the poison that ruins a nice pot of stew. Instead, be the salt that enhances the flavors. AKA, find a way to support and make everyone better. Contribute positively.
Overcommunicate.
Losing people will undoubtedly result in some dropped duties, likely to no fault of anyone in charge. Remain organized and when those holes are discovered, overcommunicate to get them filled quickly and efficiently. With that, Poynter later recommends preparing how to learn to do new and different things in the workplace. Be that team player everyone needs in clutch time.
Learn some patience. Or learn to demonstrate patience.
The hardest one for some (me). Another one on the list plays into this one — respond, don’t react. Take the time, even though there never feels like there’s any left to take, to absorb information and consider the best response. Demonstrate maturity, decision-making and leadership by responding to problems that are sure to arise with tact. Try to recognize the whys behind things happening.