As a facilitator of healthy attitudes about life and wellness, I have long promoted enjoyable, body-friendly and sustainable activities for people of all ages. Educating is a profound responsibility requiring persistent dedication, so we who teach activity-oriented classes should always be “on top of our game,” continuing to study with quality mentors throughout our careers.
Striving to improve and update teaching skills creates more body-friendly, stress-relieving positive results. Instilling empowerment through actively balancing life with enjoyable activities is demanding on teaching skills, yet vital to success.
Enthusiasm is nurtured by passion as one creates challenging yet still safe movement for students’ enjoyment. Bring motivation to each teaching experience, remembering that it is a time of discovery for all involved. Motivate in uplifting ways, work with students at their level of experience and then challenge them with greater complexity in “mini-steps.” Focusing intently on working within one’s area of expertise allows an instructor to search within, drawing from past experiences.
Wherever one chooses to work should be a place designed to allow students to feel at ease while testing new skills, so they enjoy experiences more fully. Student “comfort zones” offer opportunities to expand skill boundaries as win-win situations. Integrating challenging movement as well as stillness stimulates physical wellbeing and builds emotional and psychological self-assurance. Emphasis on integrity helps solidify each student’s foundation for future lifelong enhanced health and wellbeing. Highly motivated, happy students are strongly invested in self-care, inspired to continue long term, aging with grace. By teaching students to move more freely, instructors offer ways to enhance energy while sustaining health and wellbeing over decades of life.
Philosophically, there are eight “limbs of yoga,” pathways toward greater freedom of mind-body-spirit, which are designed to increase steadiness in life. Practicing yoga steeped in breath-initiated movements, meditative interludes, with asanas (poses) that enhance strength, balance, agility and flexibility, can be a viable lifelong physical activity worth trying.
Intermittent restorative moments of relaxation are critical so that working on challenging poses creates greater self-confidence. Strength work tones muscles and stabilizes joints, allowing easier performing of activities of daily living. Practicing balance is crucial; dynamic, symmetrical movements interspersed with balancing poses increases steadiness and confidence. Dr. Baxter Bell (“Yoga for Healthy Aging”) characterizes agility as “a quality of nimbleness that allows us to move through time and space with coordination.” Quick response practices become even more imperative as we age. Working on flexibility that increases range of motion (joint movement capability) is essential to sustaining prolonged quality of life.
There are many more ideal lifelong physical activities to consider, including walking, hiking, biking, swimming, water aerobics, ball “sports” like tennis and pickle ball, and weight training, among others. Promoting appealing options for doable activities encourages healthier lifestyles, creating wholesome attitudes with the added benefit of socializing that help individuals achieve greater life balance through stimulating experiences.
What a terrific goal for all involved in teaching movement classes. Move. Inspire. Enjoy life.
Teresa (Teddy) E. Araas, PhD, C-IAYT, ACLM, RCHES, E-RYT500, RPYT, a certified Yoga Therapist, owns local business Santosha Yoga Center. Teddy also teaches pre-professional health courses at Sheridan College and is an adjunct research fellow on doctoral dissertation committees for Rocky Mountain University of Health Professions, Provo, Utah.