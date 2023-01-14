Welch, Brookeweb.jpg

Brooke Welch is the marketing and events director for Downtown Sheridan Association.

 Courtesy photo | Brooke Welch

As the newest addition of the Downtown Sheridan Association as the marketing and events director, I would like to introduce myself to you so you know who’s working alongside Executive Director Zoila Perry.

My name is Brooke Welch, a Tongue River Valley native and lover of mountains, art and coffee. I was welcomed back home to the Sheridan area last fall after my family and I decided we needed a change of pace.

