As the newest addition of the Downtown Sheridan Association as the marketing and events director, I would like to introduce myself to you so you know who’s working alongside Executive Director Zoila Perry.
My name is Brooke Welch, a Tongue River Valley native and lover of mountains, art and coffee. I was welcomed back home to the Sheridan area last fall after my family and I decided we needed a change of pace.
I have spent the last 17 years in marketing, design and content creation while living in Bozeman, Montana, and my experience and love for small businesses and historic preservation lead me to the DSA and back to the area that shaped me.
The new adventures for my family and adapting to our new surroundings coincides with changes and new events for the DSA this year, both experiences present challenges that I am excited to be part of.
First off, we should tackle the elephant in the room and discuss the 2023 Downtown Sheridan Main Street Resurfacing and Utility Upgrade Project. DSA will be your communication destination for the upcoming project, and we will be as transparent and quick with information as possible.
There will be a discussion held for downtown businesses Jan. 17 at 8 a.m. to get the conversation started; from there stay tuned and follow us on social media (Instagram: @downtownsheridanwy, Facebook: facebook.com/downtownsheridanwy) and on our website (downtownsheridan.org) which will host all updates as we get new information.
Next up, I am thrilled to talk about how big you all showed up for your local Downtown Sheridan businesses during the 2022 holiday season. The Downtown Sheridan Association’s Holiday Shopping Spree in November was a huge success with over 400 entries and a high percentage of the purchases made on Small Business Saturday – that means that local residents were out to support the downtown we all love.
With that said, we at DSA and our downtown businesses will need that same support and spirit from Sheridan as we go into this season of construction and road closures, it will be a trying time for our thriving downtown and with your support we can make it through and keep thriving in the vibrant way we always have.
