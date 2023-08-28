Moving is never easy. Moving to a new state where you will be starting over is hard at any age. That is why we are so grateful we found Day Break at The Hub. Barb and her staff made my Aunt Sheri's move to Sheridan easy.

I work every day and the rest of the family is at school, appointments, or otherwise not able to stay home with Sheri full time, so we needed a place for her to go with people that could help her if she needed it.

Valeri Hovland is a caregiver to Day Break clients at The Hub on Smith. 

Recommended for you