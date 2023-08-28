Moving is never easy. Moving to a new state where you will be starting over is hard at any age. That is why we are so grateful we found Day Break at The Hub. Barb and her staff made my Aunt Sheri's move to Sheridan easy.
I work every day and the rest of the family is at school, appointments, or otherwise not able to stay home with Sheri full time, so we needed a place for her to go with people that could help her if she needed it.
She said she didn't want to go where they sat all day and did nothing but watch TV. We wanted her to be someplace that didn't feel like "Day Care". Most importantly, we wanted her to feel wanted, appreciated, and safe.
Before Day Break, Sheri's days were exactly alike, very quiet and she wasn't engaged or talked much. Since starting Day Break, her days are full of visiting with people, outings, trying new things, lunch with friends, activities, exercise, and more smiles than I'd seen in a long time from her.
Barb is exactly the person you want running a program like Day Break. She knows every participant by name, knows their personalities, and greets everyone with a warm smile. She keeps us up to date on changes she notices with Sheri, so we never have to worry. If there is a problem, Barb lets us know right away.
The staff of Day Break are wonderful with the participants. They assist them with their needs during their time there with grace and humility. (And they make custom cappuccinos!) They are willing to try new things right along with the participants. That has made the biggest difference in my aunt. Sheri is now willing to try more new things than she has in a long time. You should ask her about her recent family camping trip.
At Day Break, Sheri found a built-in friend group and caring staff that help her with her special needs throughout the day. It has allowed me to continue working without worrying if Sheri is in good hands. When I think about how much Sheri has blossomed since attending Day Break, it makes me so proud of her. She was worried that moving her would be too hard for her. She is proof that you can teach "new tricks" to anyone.
Valeri Hovland is a caregiver to Day Break clients at The Hub on Smith.