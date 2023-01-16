Healthy food stock
Another year has passed and a lot of people are setting goals or resolutions to become healthier during the new year. Nothing excites me more than seeing people take control and have the want and desire to become healthier with a focus. Unfortunately, for most, it becomes too much and life interrupts the focus, putting them right back where they started and feeling defeated once again, but it doesn’t have to be that way.

The most practiced strategy to manage weight is by following the well-known recommendation of getting 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity and a minimum of two days of muscle strengthening training while adding in eating the right amount of less processed foods. While this is a great recommendation and a goal worth achieving, it is equally important to incorporate more NEAT movement into your daily routine.

Desiree Pearce is senior director of operations at Sheridan County YMCA. 

