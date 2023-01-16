Another year has passed and a lot of people are setting goals or resolutions to become healthier during the new year. Nothing excites me more than seeing people take control and have the want and desire to become healthier with a focus. Unfortunately, for most, it becomes too much and life interrupts the focus, putting them right back where they started and feeling defeated once again, but it doesn’t have to be that way.
The most practiced strategy to manage weight is by following the well-known recommendation of getting 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity and a minimum of two days of muscle strengthening training while adding in eating the right amount of less processed foods. While this is a great recommendation and a goal worth achieving, it is equally important to incorporate more NEAT movement into your daily routine.
What is NEAT?
NEAT is an acronym that stands for Non-Exercise Activity Thermogenesis. What is that, you may ask? To break it down, Non-Exercise Activity is considered any activity that is outside of a scheduled exercise routine such as fidgeting, walking, cleaning, shoveling, gardening or anything else that will induce movement. Thermogenesis is a metabolic activity that occurs in every living organism. During this process, the body burns calories to generate energy or heat and often has a higher effect on energy expenditure than EAT (Exercise Activity Thermogenesis) does.
The importance of NEAT
NEAT is an important and additional way of maintaining a good metabolism, and good metabolism is directly related to healthy weight management and in turn reduces the chances of developing chronic diseases.
A study by the Mayo Clinic describes how “by avoiding sitting, promoting motion and engaging in simple, repetitive and creative activities, a significant amount of extra calories may be expended that can reduce weight and perhaps prevent the cardiovascular and metabolic complications associated with obesity.”
6 ways to incorporate more NEAT into your day
Walk and talk. Not only will you be increasing your NEAT, you may think clearer and feel more energized when you’re finished.
Stand instead of sit. Standing desks are becoming popular in the workplace these days and will induce a resting heart rate that is higher than sitting does, thus increasing caloric output.
Take the stairs. This old adage still rings true. Skip the elevator and take the stairs to keep the body moving throughout the day.
Park at the far end of the store or parking lot. Whether it is close to a door but on the opposite side of the store, or farther away from the entry you will be increasing your NEAT.
Take mini-walks. Set a timer to remind yourself to take a quick walk around the office or house every hour.
Stretch while decompressing. Take time to release the tension in your body by stretching while you watch TV.
The percentage of calories per day burned through NEAT is different for everyone, but on average it’s between 15% and 30% of which is quite significant and you may come to appreciate that spontaneous physical activity is not spontaneous at all, but carefully programmed into your lifestyle with significant health benefits. Best of all, you don’t have to spend money, go somewhere special or follow a specific stringent program. You just need to focus on adding more movement throughout the day.
Desiree Pearce is senior director of operations at Sheridan County YMCA.