Years ago, when I first moved to Sheridan, I began participating in local events and activities through HYPE, a young professionals organization that fell under Forward Sheridan.
HYPE, which stood for “helping young professionals engage,” had a number of purposes. Primarily, it aimed to help young people in the community connect.
In 2008, when I was brand new to Sheridan, this was incredibly important. I met some of my dearest friends in those first few years. One of my very first experiences, a hike into the Bighorn National Forest from the HF Bar Ranch, convinced me that the mountains would be my sanity, solitude and peace for many years to come.
HYPE dwindled away, though I’m unsure as to why.
The Sheridan Jaycees have worked to fill that gap. The Jaycees are an incredible organization with great people at the helm. They lead a number of community projects each year and even kicked off a fundraising campaign to build Sheridan’s first accessible playground.
The Jaycees were another group I often found myself gathering with for outings. But, as time became tighter and responsibilities grew, the time I spent with that group waned as well.
As a regular employer of young professionals, I often struggle to connect new staff members with other young people in the community. I know they are out there, I see them around, but as friendly as Sheridan is, I cannot bring myself to stop random young people on the street and try and connect them with other young people. It seems a little too awkward and overbearing. Plus, the introvert in me cringes at the very idea.
But, that shows you how desperate I’ve been to connect young people in Sheridan, particularly in venues that don’t always include a bar or an expectation (implied or otherwise) of service.
Sometimes, young people just want to gather for no reason at all.
All hope is not lost. As younger staffers come out of their shells and share more about their interests, it’s a little easier to match them up with groups in town. But even that, I think, can limit their opportunities.
I understand there has been some talk of reinvigorating a young professionals group in town.
The key, I think, will be keeping things casual (on the DL, as the kids say). No pressure. No requirement. No commitment. Come as you can and enjoy each other’s company on various outings — some simply fun, some educational and all aimed at networking.
Sheridan has so much to offer. I hope we can welcome and retain the young professionals who have and will continue to come to Sheridan in search of living in the West’s best community.