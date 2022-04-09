What do successful entrepreneurs like Charles Schwab, Bill Gates, David Neeleman (founder of JetBlue Airways), Elon Musk, Richard Branson (founder of Virgin Airlines), Steve Jobs and Ingvar Kamprad (Ikea founder) all have in common?
Wealth? High IQ? Luck? Intense drive? Possibly.
Neurodiversity? Absolutely!
Simply put, they experience, interact with and interpret the world in unique ways. The core ideals of the entrepreneurial enterprise places significant value on a different approach, a distinct perspective and a divergent mindset. Many would likely prefer to be categorized as neurotypical, but research shows that many common symptoms of neurodiversity such as ADHD, dyslexia, autism and anxiety can actually be a set of empowering traits and personal endowments that with proper care and treatment can be entrepreneurial superpowers.
Several Silicon Valley area universities conducted a study to investigate the prevalence of neurodivergent characteristics in successful entrepreneurs and their first-degree family members. Of those polled, 72% self-reported being neurodiverse.
Undoubtedly, the neurodiverse have a place among those that make it big in the entrepreneurial world. They are frequently creative, motivated, fervently passionate about their cause, task-oriented, persistent and are happy to work independently. By nature, many think outside-of-the-box and tend to see things with ‘big picture’ lenses. They are commonly able to hyper-focus on things that genuinely interest them, will work tirelessly to see their dream come to fruition and typically thrive under pressure. Their high energy levels, coupled with their adventurous, risk-taking personalities can give them an advantage over their neurotypical (and potentially overcautious and circumspect) counterparts.
There’s no characteristic that’s universally positive or negative. Being tall in a crowd during a parade is great, but not so favorable when you’re cramped in the back seat of a sedan. Thinking about all 43 things on your to-do list simultaneously during mandatory safety training at work may be distracting but could come in quite handy when you walk into a burning building and need to quickly analyze the situation and plan a course of action. Similarly, many of the useful and arguably necessary items we use in our lives each and every day began as an abstract thought that was previously dismissed as dreamer rubbish. Thank goodness for those that see things differently in this world!
Entrepreneurs are an integral part of the economy. In fact, creative and innovative entrepreneurs drive regional and national social economic growth. Do you have a novel idea for a business/product? Are you passionate about inventing a solution to a societal problem? Curious about taking the entrepreneurial leap? Let us help you navigate the waters!
We have had the privilege of counseling and providing referrals to some of our area’s most creative thinkers, and you might hold the key to the next brainchild! The skilled experts at IMPACT 307 have methodically served as a catalyst for the entrepreneurial-minded in launching over 200 companies/products throughout Wyoming and beyond (including renewable energy products; cutting edge survival packs; physical and speech therapy that comes to you; software programs; cosplay items made with local crystals; innovative and functional ways to outfit yourself AND your vehicle; and many more). Our mentoring is free and confidential, so you have nothing to lose. However, you may have much to gain competing at one of several Start-Up Challenges held throughout the state where $50,000-$100,000 in seed funding is divvied up amongst the winners to help make their dream a reality.