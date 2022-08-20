The staff of Sheridan County School District 3 are excited to begin the 2022-2023 school year. Our first day of school is Aug. 15. Teachers have been hard at work this past week, preparing for students and continuing their professional growth. Focus has been on providing excellent feedback to each other as well as to students and the use of data to plan for and provide great instruction.
Growth and goal setting are the focus as we enter the year. Teachers and staff are going to work hard and push themselves to provide the best learning environment and opportunities for our students. Students will follow suit as we enter the year, learning to set stretch goals and developing a plan to achieve them. Accomplishing goals and earning the self respect that comes with that is a self-repeating process; students who have accomplished great things in school will head off to do the same in another setting.
Arvada-Clearmont has four new staff heading into the year, a continuation of low employee turnover and a consistent offering for students. Consistency and small class sizes allow us to meet each student where they are and develop from there. We work to offer a top notch education, kindergarten through 12th grade. The staff who we were able to add heading into the year are tremendous additions to the team and culture. Caleb Green, our new ag teacher, is a Sheridan County native and was able to have a great start to his career in Burns. Isolina Nimick, our kindergarten teacher, is also a native of the area, hailing from Johnson County. She is in her first year as a teacher, having student taught in Sheridan as well as Greece. Amanda Andreen, a local to the area, is joining the staff as a paraprofessional.
Similarly, I am new to the staff. This is my first year as a superintendent. I have served as the high school principal in Torrington and previously taught in Wheatland. Each of us is proud to become a Panther and look forward to contributing positively to the outcome for students in Sheridan County.
Parents, students and the community may expect to see the same great results from our schools to which they have grown accustomed. Our students have started the year off right with performances at county fairs and will continue into the volleyball season, state fair and in our classrooms.
We thank the community for the tremendous support shown over the past couple of years and look forward to working with you in the coming year. Please feel free to stop by for a volleyball game, a quick visit, a tour of our beautiful campus or join us for a delicious lunch. Educating the students who will lead our future takes all of us. Whether your involvement comes from supporting the students at a game or helping to direct our decision by speaking at a board meeting, we welcome all stakeholders to be active contributors to our school community. See you soon!
Chase Christensen is superintendent of Sheridan County School District 3.