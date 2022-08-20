School - stock
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative Connection

The staff of Sheridan County School District 3 are excited to begin the 2022-2023 school year. Our first day of school is Aug. 15. Teachers have been hard at work this past week, preparing for students and continuing their professional growth. Focus has been on providing excellent feedback to each other as well as to students and the use of data to plan for and provide great instruction.

Growth and goal setting are the focus as we enter the year. Teachers and staff are going to work hard and push themselves to provide the best learning environment and opportunities for our students. Students will follow suit as we enter the year, learning to set stretch goals and developing a plan to achieve them. Accomplishing goals and earning the self respect that comes with that is a self-repeating process; students who have accomplished great things in school will head off to do the same in another setting.

Chase Christensen is superintendent of Sheridan County School District 3.

Recommended for you