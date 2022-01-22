The start of a new year feels like a fresh start and a perfect time to turn a new page.
Every year, many people make New Year’s resolutions but only a small percentage are successful in achieving their goals. Why are some people successful while others seem to fall short of sticking with their resolutions?
Regardless of what you want to achieve in 2022, there are certain tips and tricks you can incorporate into your daily life to help you accomplish your goals.
1. Baby steps: When we set goals for ourselves, we want them to be specific, measurable, attainable, realistic and timely. Goal-setting is more of a marathon than a sprint. When we set our goals too high, it’s likely that we will feel overwhelmed and discouraged. Focus on what your overall goal is, and break it down into smaller steps. What can you do this month that will put you closer to where you want to be?
2. Write things down: The power of writing is incredible. Not only does writing help us remember what we are working toward, but it also holds us accountable. When we write something down, we are more likely to complete it. Typically, crossing something off a to-do list is very motivating.
3. Plan: Planning ahead helps us stay on track and keeps us from straying from our goals. Life can get hectic, and we can start to lose sight of our priorities. It’s important to make time for what we want to do and where we want to go from here.
4. Focus on progress: Most goals are not achieved overnight, which can leave us feeling discouraged and unmotivated. When we focus on progress — even if it’s small — it can help us stay focused. One way to do this is writing down your successes and challenges regularly.
5. Slow down: We live in a society that has become so focused on being productive that we often forget to be present. When we are constantly focusing on what we need to do next, we are failing to focus on what is happening right now. Although it’s important to be prepared, this thought process can also create anxiety. Mindfulness is a great way to practice being present and in the moment.