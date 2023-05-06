doctor nurse stock
In Sheridan, we are fortunate to have a dynamic and dedicated team of health care providers. Within this team, we have amazing nurses who are passionate about caring for each patient and their family.

We are grateful for their commitment to providing excellent care and always putting others’ needs first. They make our hospital and our community a truly special place.

Cathy Bealer is the chief nursing officer at Sheridan Memorial Hospital. 

