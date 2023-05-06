In Sheridan, we are fortunate to have a dynamic and dedicated team of health care providers. Within this team, we have amazing nurses who are passionate about caring for each patient and their family.
We are grateful for their commitment to providing excellent care and always putting others’ needs first. They make our hospital and our community a truly special place.
Nurses play a critical role in the daily operations of Sheridan Memorial Hospital in making sure each person is heard and cared for with a personal touch. They provide the essential care, compassion and support that help make the hospital a successful, safe and healing environment for our community.
From the moment someone walks into the hospital, nursing teams are there to ensure patient needs are met. From taking vital signs and providing medication to helping with wound care and other treatments, nurses are essential in enabling the hospital to deliver excellent patient care. Nurses are the first line of communication when a patient needs special assistance or has a question or concern. They also help coordinate patient care across all departments, ensuring that handoffs between other caregivers are safe and that everyone is working together to provide the best possible outcome.
At Sheridan Memorial Hospital, our nurses go above and beyond to ensure excellent care. They take time to get to know patients and their families. They listen to patients and try to anticipate their needs and communicate next steps in their care.
Nurses are essential to the health care team of the hospital. They are on the front lines of patient care and are the cornerstone of the hospital’s success. Our nurses are immensely valued, and without them, the hospital could not provide the level of care, compassion, and support that our community members expect and deserve. Please join me in thanking our nurses for their dedication, passion and selflessness.
Cathy Bealer is the chief nursing officer at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.