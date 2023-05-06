Within our nation’s health care system, nurses play an increasingly important role in preventative health care by combining scientific, evidence-based recommendations with the compassion and care that they have long been known for.
Prevention itself is the backbone of preventative health care. The best way to treat a disease is to assure it never occurs. Prevention can come in many forms, from education on simple lifestyle modifications to providing immunizations and screenings to working to assure disease is not spread to others in the community.
Some examples of prevention nurses can assist clients with include education on eating a healthy diet and maintaining a healthy weight to avoid diabetes, obesity and cardiovascular disease; tips to avoid or stop smoking and drug use to avoid lung and other types of cancers; ideas for managing current conditions and simple ways that you can reduce the chance of passing on or picking up a communicable disease within the home or out in the community.
Screenings are another important nurse-led tool in the preventative health care toolbox. Studies have shown regular screenings can help to slow or stop disease progression and improve patient outcomes by identifying disease in its early stages.
These screenings come in many forms across the person’s lifespan. Developmental screenings in young children can pick up missed developmental milestones that providers can focus efforts on. Titer testing can identify if boosters need to be given to young adults heading off to college. Routine HIV screening assures treatment and management begin early to improve quality of life and reduce transmission to others. Regular vital signs checks often identify trends with weight, blood pressure, heart rate and blood glucose before life-threatening symptoms occur. Assessment of vaccination records can help determine if the individual is on track or needs to catch up to recommended immunization schedules for their age and medical history. Your Sheridan County Public Health office has several programs to help in many aspects of preventative care.
The Immunization program offers a wide range of childhood and adult vaccines; many are low cost or free through a variety of programs and we can check your records and make recommendations as needed. Expectant or new parents with children up to 24 months old can take advantage of free pre- and postnatal offerings such as nutrition and lactation counseling, developmental screenings, recommendations on helping your baby achieve milestones, referrals for medical care and assistance and much more through the maternal child health program.
In addition to sexual health services such as free condoms and STD testing, the testing and counseling program conducts blood titer checks to determine vaccine uptake, tests for tuberculosis, provides treatment of certain sexually transmitted diseases, monitors TB treatments, and provides HIV/AIDS case management services. Finally, clients utilizing our wellness program can receive free routine checks of blood pressure, blood glucose and weight and customized education on many aspects of prevention.
Debra Haar is the Sheridan County Public Health nurse manager.