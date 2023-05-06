Debra Haar public health.jpg

Sheridan County Public Health Nurse Manager Debra Haar works in the office Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020.

 Courtesy photo | Sheridan County Public Health

Within our nation’s health care system, nurses play an increasingly important role in preventative health care by combining scientific, evidence-based recommendations with the compassion and care that they have long been known for.  

Prevention itself is the backbone of preventative health care. The best way to treat a disease is to assure it never occurs. Prevention can come in many forms, from education on simple lifestyle modifications to providing immunizations and screenings to working to assure disease is not spread to others in the community. 

Debra Haar is the Sheridan County Public Health nurse manager.

Recommended for you