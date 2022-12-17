Candle stock
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative Connection

“P

atience is being at peace with the process of life, knowing that everything happens in the perfect time/space sequence.” (Louis Hay) The power of nurturing patience to bring greater peace cannot be taken lightly.

Teresa (Teddy) E. Araas, a certified yoga therapist, owns local businesses Balanced Living Health & Wellbeing Consultants, LLC and Santosha Yoga. She teaches pre-professional course at Sheridan College and doctoral courses in health promotion/wellness and holds an adjunct research fellowship at Rocky Mountain University of Health Professions, Provo, Utah.

Tags

Recommended for you