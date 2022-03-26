One of our greatest gifts is the ability to choose the way we live.
Our diverse accumulation of life experiences, as well as thought process, combined with free will, offer many options for the direction we follow through life. However, merely existing day-by-day without fully realizing the innate ability to utilize personal relationships with past experiences for making sound decisions can be frustrating and stressful.
Needless to say, every intellectually based experience — from texts, media and conversations to the individuals with whom we spend most of our time — creates our perception of the world. Constantly exposing ourselves to fear-based or destructive subject matter definitely influences how we comprehend things. Naturally, people tend to embody familiar experiences most when developing perceptions.
On the other hand, the same happens when one allows inspiring, supportive and uplifting information to become part of conceptual experiences. The mind accepts all it receives; consequently, it is in our power, and more precisely, it is our responsibility, to make wise choices that align with respectable, wholesome values to strengthen personal life purpose. Empowerment through focusing on uplifting words, thoughts and actions will connect with heartening aspirations that enrich the world around us. This is how to embrace purposeful living with enthusiasm.
As unique individuals with varying lifetime experiences, finding the way to move towards more purposeful living should originate from our innermost being, the underlying core of our mindfully aware self. Doing what one loves in compassionate ways that stem from deep within one’s heart and soul results in a more meaningful, joyful existence and gratitude for each day. Taking steps to nurture a more purposeful way of life must relate to what we really care about, connecting with strongest beliefs to do what feels genuinely right, always determined to contributing to the greater good of all in a personal, meaningful way.
Sustaining a purposeful life is not always easy, by any means; however, it can ultimately bring greater happiness. Multiple ways to foster a greater sense of purpose in life and to sustain a powerfully compelling future include:
1. Trusting in oneself increases self-confidence. Accepting and applying helpful input from honest, reliable mentors is a must.
2. Maintaining a more fully aware conscience by nurturing constructive, uplifting emotions through mindful practices such as gratitude, loving kindness and self-compassion are helpful.
3. Letting go of thoughts of failure to become more content with taking baby steps steadily brings each day into a more harmonious place.
4. Early morning meditative practices and setting a purposeful intention are priceless ways to start the day out right.
Believe in yourself, be kind to yourself, but do act today. Choose just one of these ideas to start with to take control of your life and expand your future. Purposeful living does help make life’s journey a lot easier and more content, and it definitely contributes to a greater sense of inner peace. Always enjoy the journey.