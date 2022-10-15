Healthy food stock
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative Connection

Eating well while traveling can be a challenge.

The challenge is not only because of the types of food you are surrounded by, but also the mood you are in. On vacation, we are often in the mood to indulge. We let go of some of our nutrition routine, and then see the results on the scale at home. When traveling for work, we may still be in a mood to treat ourselves due to the stress, especially on Wyoming’s winter roads.

Georgia Boley is the dietitian at The Hub on Smith and owns Tailored Nutrition, LLC.

Tags

Recommended for you