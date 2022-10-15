Eating well while traveling can be a challenge.
The challenge is not only because of the types of food you are surrounded by, but also the mood you are in. On vacation, we are often in the mood to indulge. We let go of some of our nutrition routine, and then see the results on the scale at home. When traveling for work, we may still be in a mood to treat ourselves due to the stress, especially on Wyoming’s winter roads.
The combination of our mood and the actual foods we have a choice of can derail the best intended path to wellness.
Here are some tips to keep you from derailing.
Truth
Be honest with yourself about what you are committed to do on the trip. Do you want to indulge and not worry about the scale? Or do you want to stay on track? Taking care of your health your way is key. And every healthy wellness plan has built in vacations. Perfection is boring!
Prepare
Think about what you need to do or bring in order to surround yourself with healthier options. If you are traveling by car, can you bring a cooler with fresh cut-up produce? If you are traveling with a group that likes to stop at fast-food restaurants, can you find a grocery store nearby? Often grocery stores have a healthier grab and go section as well as produce selection.
LAD
My aunt and uncle follow a LAD diet at supper when on vacation. This is liquor (one to two drinks), appetizer and dessert (maybe share, depending on portion). While I’m not suggesting excessive liquor and dessert intake are by any means going to help your path to wellness, this diet will cut out the calories of an entrée and still make you feel like you indulged.
App it
There are apps that can help you locate healthier choices around you while traveling (check out HealthyOut and Clean Plates). These are not really helpful in Wyoming, but when traveling in urban areas they can be very useful.
Water
Drinking eight to 10 cups daily helps not only your stomach but your brain feel more satisfied so you are less likely to overeat. In fact, starting with two cups of water before the coffee is a great way to get the gut awake while traveling.
Fast food restaurants
Lots of strategies here. One is go for what you really want, but be honest with yourself that it’s a "vacation" if what you go for is a Big Mac. Another strategy is taking the bun off of the burger, or better yet, go for the salad and limit the dressing. As for the beverage, avoid the sodas and diet sodas. Though diet does not have the sugar, it still raises insulin just as much or more than sugar would, which means that it increases your risk of chronic disease (obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease) if you are a habitual diet soda drinker. Healthier grab and go chain restaurant choices include Jimmy John’s Un-wich’s, Subway salads, McDonald’s Snack Wraps and Panera’s Clean Pairings.
Consider a good USP approved multivitamin with 200-500 mg vitamin C and 10-20 mg zinc. When traveling abroad, try the probiotic L. Rhamnosis GG — at least 1 billion CFU’s daily — to ward off Montezuma’s revenge.
Georgia Boley is the dietitian at The Hub on Smith and owns Tailored Nutrition, LLC.