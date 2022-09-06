It’s that time of the year again for open enrollment for Medicare D and the Marketplace.
Medicare has four parts.
Medicare A covers hospitalization. If you have worked 10 years or 40 quarters, you qualify for Medicare A with no premium.
Medicare B covers doctors, labs, outpatient surgery and durable equipment (i.e. Shower chairs, wheelchairs and other items) Medicare B costs $170.10 a month with a yearly deductible of $233.
Medicare A and B generally pay 80% of most medical services. If you are turning 65, you have three months before your birthday, the month of your birthday and three months after your birthday to enroll with no penalties, there are exceptions if you have employer provided insurance. You should get your Medicare card automatically if you are collecting social security or railroad retirement — if you are not you do need to apply for Medicare yourself.
Medicare C or Medicare Advantage which are advertised on television, Medicare C is private insurance. The premium from Medicare is paid to an insurance company that offers Medicare Advantage — you no longer have Traditional Medicare A and B but insurance instead. There are co-pays, you can be responsible for a yearly out of pocket expense of up to $6,700 and if you need therapy the insurance company decides where, when and how much you can get. It does not work in the state of Wyoming like they advertise on television.
Medicare D is prescription drug coverage. It runs $6.80 a month on up with a $480 yearly deductible if you are taking brand name drugs. This year there is no longer a doughnut hole. The doughnut hole is when you get to a point where Medicare D doesn’t help with your drug costs.
Open enrollment for Medicare D is every year from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. It is suggested that you review your plan yearly to be sure the drugs you need are still covered and that the premium fits in your budget. There is extra through social security to help to pay for Medicare D if you qualify financially.
If you need help with Medicare D, you can call the Wyoming senior health insurance information offices in Riverton to find a volunteer near you at 1-800-856-4398.
Medicaid is a state program that can help you with financial assistance to pay for your Medicare B if you have limited income — their number is 1-855-246-2127.
If you are younger than 65 and your spouse is going on Medicare or would like to retire, you might be able enroll in the Marketplace Insurance (Affordable Health Care Act). Many plans have no premiums and no deductible depending on a person’s income. The Marketplace has open enrollment Nov. 1 through Jan. 15 and the marketplace is an option for anyone older than 18 years.
In fact, there are many navigators in the state of Wyoming that can help you navigate through the process of finding health insurance. There is no charge for a navigators assistance. To find a navigator near you call 211.
There will be two programs about all three programs at The Hub on Smith sponsored by AARP. Both are on Sept. 21 — one is at 1 p.m. and the other is at 6 p.m. They are the same program and refreshments will be served.