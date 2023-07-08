6-23-22 taxes3.jpg
Sheridan County Travel and Tourism Executive Director Shawn Parker speaks to the Sheridan City Council Monday June 20, 2022. The city council approved a resolution of support for continuing the county-wide lodging tax Monday, prior to it being placed on the general election ballot by the Sheridan County Commissioners a day later.

 Stephen Dow | The Sheridan Press

Last week, in my monthly industry update (send me an email if you’re not on the list) I shared a few thoughts for businesses and organizations looking for advertising and marketing suggestions as they navigate downtown construction this summer and next.

This info isn’t just for businesses who sell products online — in fact, this info is especially important if you do not sell online. It has never been more important for brick-and-mortar businesses to shore up their digital presence; while word of mouth is still the top driver of nearly all new business, digital tools are a close second.

Shawn Parker is executive director of Sheridan County Travel and Tourism.

