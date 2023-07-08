Last week, in my monthly industry update (send me an email if you’re not on the list) I shared a few thoughts for businesses and organizations looking for advertising and marketing suggestions as they navigate downtown construction this summer and next.
This info isn’t just for businesses who sell products online — in fact, this info is especially important if you do not sell online. It has never been more important for brick-and-mortar businesses to shore up their digital presence; while word of mouth is still the top driver of nearly all new business, digital tools are a close second.
I know that some of this will sound like industry jargon — it is, don’t worry — but if there’s anything you’re interested in learning more about, please don’t hesitate to reach out.
Remember to go after the low-hanging fruit first; keep my office, the Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Sheridan Association up to date on news and events. Review the community calendar. Check that your listings across all local websites are correct. Make sure that your business is listed on travelwyoming.com. Refine your advertising campaigns with your local partners. And please — make sure your Google listing is up to date.
DIGITAL OUTREACH
Many people think that digital advertising is simply posting to Facebook or other social media channels, but it is far more involved. There are many powerful digital tools out there that can help you reach a highly targeted audience very affordably; I’ll outline a few.
GOOGLE VIDEO
Reach key target audiences through guaranteed views on the world’s second-largest web domain and expand awareness. You can take any clips you have into your Google Ads dashboard and deliver them basically anywhere on the web.
GOOGLE PROSPECTING
Google uses a machine-learning model to determine the optimal combination of assets for each ad slot based on predictions built from site performance history. This is incredibly easy to do if you’re not doing it already; a few hours learning how to deliver ads through Google Prospecting could yield amazing results if you target customers coming into our region. All you need to do is geo-target gateway communities, and even Sheridan itself. Responsive ad creation and standard banner ads are easy to create and deploy.
GEOFENCING
Geofencing capabilities can continue to drive local awareness once visitors are in the state. It’s both a great way to move people once they’re in the state and a way to connect to past visitors who have been to a specific place or event. Again, there are ways to do many of these things directly from your Google Ads dashboard. This gives you complete control and flexibility to change your campaigns as the Main Street construction areas move. If you’re not comfortable taking this on or it seems confusing, there are plenty of media companies in town that can help.
RETARGETING
Consider a Google re-targeting campaign. If you don’t have a Google Ads account, get one — it’s free to get signed up and learn more about all the tools that Google offers. For a few hundred dollars a week it’s possible to draw a circle around Sheridan and deliver ads to pretty much every phone that performs a search on Sheridan as it relates to your business.
META (FACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM) PROSPECTING & REMARKETING
Leverage Meta prospecting to build awareness in key target markets and drive relevant traffic directly to partner sites. You can do this through the Meta ads campaign portal. Utilize Meta Remarketing to connect with those consumers who are already aware of Wyoming and drive them further down the funnel. Our photo archive includes thousands of images of local businesses that we use to do this.
SEO CONSIDERATIONS
If you’re not actively managing your SEO, that’s something you need to look at. Search engine optimization (SEO) is the foundation of every website and should be the foundation of every good marketing plan. SEO is often undervalued and misinterpreted simply as a suggestions tool to move pages slightly higher in search results. In reality, it is a treasure trove of data and information that can help website owners keep track of their own site and provide key insights into competitors’ performance. Before you spend money driving paid media to your website, ensuring that you have a good handle on your SEO efforts is critical. A few things to consider when looking at search engine optimization: Is your website showing up on Google? Do you serve high-quality content to users? Is content fast and easy to access on all devices? Is your website secure?
CONNECTED TV
Promote your branded video message to give potential visitors a full-screen ad experience during TV app activity or streaming. Advertising on TV platforms is still typically cost prohibitive for small businesses, but for major events or activities it can be a worthy addition to a marketing mix.
DESTINATION OPTIMIZATION EDUCATION SESSION
On May 16, we ran this education session in partnership with the state. My team put many hours into this beforehand by updating more than 200 visitor-facing local businesses across multiple channels, including our website, the Wyoming Office of Tourism website, and more. I have the recording of this session available for anyone that would like to review it. It’s filled with excellent tips and examples of how to easily optimize your Google listings — all for free.
We incorporate everything I’ve mentioned here into our annual campaign activations at Sheridan County Travel & Tourism, both nationally and internationally, but there’s no reason that local businesses can’t utilize any or all of these tools at a different scale to generate major results.