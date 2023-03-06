The Hub on Smith, in partnership with AARP and the IRS, sponsors the tax aide program in Sheridan. We have a team of trained and certified counselors that are happy to help you with your tax preparation.
We are open on Tuesday and Thursday throughout the tax season, and if you want to make an appointment, please call 307-672-2240. Once you call, you will be placed on a list and a volunteer will return your call at a later date to set up the appointment.
Be prepared for the follow-up call. You will be asked to pick up a packet at the front desk at the senior center and have it prepared for your appointment. The packet will instruct you what to bring with you to the appointment. All pertinent tax papers and the last filed tax return are important.
There are a few things we are not allowed to prepare such as farm and ranch or depreciation, to name a few. But we can do most folks’ returns. The preparation is absolutely free and your return is usually e-filed the same day as your appointment. We do give preference to taxpayers older than 50 years of age. We are not trained in state tax returns.
The Tax-Aide Foundation has been a vital part of the AARP for many years and we are always in need of more volunteers, so if you have any interest in helping out, submit an application on the AARP website. You will then be contacted by a local tax aide volunteer.
Generally, we help about 400 people with their taxes in the Sheridan area. Tax preparation can be a stressful time so if you need help with yours, please give us a call.
We also have a center at the Buffalo Senior Center, and Janice is open on Friday throughout the tax season. For an appointment in Buffalo, please call 307-684-9551.
