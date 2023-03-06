03-06-23 SENIORS column tax aidesweb.jpg

The Hub on Smith, in partnership with AARP and the IRS, sponsors the tax aide program in Sheridan. We have a team of trained and certified counselors that are happy to help you with your tax preparation. Pictured, from left, are Janet Dill, Ronald Gernaat, Bob Giurgevich, Douglas Guile, Frank Smedley, Jancie Cook and Rita Geary. Not pictured is Meg Pruett.

 Courtesy photo | Janet Dill

The Hub on Smith, in partnership with AARP and the IRS, sponsors the tax aide program in Sheridan. We have a team of trained and certified counselors that are happy to help you with your tax preparation.

We are open on Tuesday and Thursday throughout the tax season, and if you want to make an appointment, please call 307-672-2240. Once you call, you will be placed on a list and a volunteer will return your call at a later date to set up the appointment.

Tags

Recommended for you