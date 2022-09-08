Our lifestyle, composed of various elements and behaviors, is the way we live each day. These include nutrition of the body, what we eat and drink, working with the mindful, emotional and energetic body and nurturing the spiritual body, utilizing practical tools to manage stress, thus adapting to demanding environments.
Working to create good sleep patterns is critical to balance in life, as well as developing trusting relationships in interactions with others. Understanding that our unique individuality is critical to acknowledging that we do not share the same interpretations on balancing life. Thus, it can truly be considered a vital balancing act to bring lifestyle components into a stable, steady place. At the same time, it is essential to remain calm and sensible, a key to staying motivated.
The challenges of life are many, and sometimes we feel like we are walking a tightrope, trying to balance life with too many “irons in the fire." Sure, we can figure out ways to juggle necessary yet mundane tasks while looking forward to experiencing the fun activities that feed our soul.
Unfortunately, burnout can occur, disrupting our lives, decreasing our motivated self. Ultimately the stressors of staying on top of every responsibility while trying to fit in the fun may cause physical illness as exhibited in the increased risk of chronic health issues, the possibility of developing devastating chronic diseases such as heart disease, diabetes or cancer.
Clearly, imbalance in any lifestyle element can produce long term damaging effects on overall health and wellbeing. Yet, these chronic issues may be preventable and even possibly reversible if we are willing to adopt a confident outlook, discovering what works to enhance our vital balanced lifestyle.
It is a well-known fact that developing and sustaining a healthy, balanced routine is a personal responsibility that increases the likelihood that we will live longer.
There are two basic sensible approaches to creating balance in our lives.
Internally, we can focus on mind/heart/health aspects of our daily life experiences. This might include creating opportunities both for expanding mental challenges as well as allowing ourselves to find more down time for rest and relaxation. Several tips include creating realistic goals, prioritizing by making lists, letting go of worrying about things we cannot control, staying hopeful, self-assured and, of course, laughing daily.
Secondly, external tactics emphasize substantial factors like work, family, social activities and self-care practices. These can include keeping the bigger picture in mind, meeting obligations — but creating solid boundaries — and enjoying the good times, but avoiding overdoing it by knowing one’s limits.
This vital balancing act is a lifelong process; it takes not only time, but also effort and persistence. Hang in there and remember: As you develop a greater sense of purpose and meaning in life through greater balance in your lifestyle, allow yourself to enjoy the journey.
Teresa (Teddy) E. Araas, PhD, C-IAYT, ACLM, RCHES, E-RYT500, RPYT, a certified yoga therapist, owns local businesses Balanced Living Health & Wellbeing Consultants, LLC and Santosha Yoga Center. She teaches pre-professional health courses at Sheridan College. Teresa is an adjunct research fellow on doctoral dissertation committees for Rocky Mountain University of Health Professions, Provo, Utah.