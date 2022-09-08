Woman yoga
Our lifestyle, composed of various elements and behaviors, is the way we live each day. These include nutrition of the body, what we eat and drink, working with the mindful, emotional and energetic body and nurturing the spiritual body, utilizing practical tools to manage stress, thus adapting to demanding environments.

Working to create good sleep patterns is critical to balance in life, as well as developing trusting relationships in interactions with others. Understanding that our unique individuality is critical to acknowledging that we do not share the same interpretations on balancing life. Thus, it can truly be considered a vital balancing act to bring lifestyle components into a stable, steady place. At the same time, it is essential to remain calm and sensible, a key to staying motivated.

Teresa (Teddy) E. Araas, PhD, C-IAYT, ACLM, RCHES, E-RYT500, RPYT, a certified yoga therapist, owns local businesses Balanced Living Health & Wellbeing Consultants, LLC and Santosha Yoga Center. She teaches pre-professional health courses at Sheridan College. Teresa is an adjunct research fellow on doctoral dissertation committees for Rocky Mountain University of Health Professions, Provo, Utah.

