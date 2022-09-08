Today

Showers and thundershowers early, then mainly cloudy after midnight with light rain possible. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 46F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers early, then mainly cloudy after midnight with light rain possible. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 46F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Tomorrow

Rain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. Much cooler. High 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.