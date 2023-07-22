Deciding how you fit in to being an outdoor person can be hard to figure out, especially as a person who cannot spend endless hours mastering outdoor skills.
The media often portrays people participating in outdoor activities with excellence. Hunting shows and magazines show hunters harvesting the biggest game. Documentaries show rock climbers scaling rock faces thousands of feet off the ground. You don’t have to be at the same skill level of all the experts to start doing an outdoor activity.
You just need to give yourself the opportunity to try it, and be OK with failing a couple times.
Finding motivation to do outdoor activities this summer has been hard. While at work, I get myself so inspired to go trail running or start training for the next Bighorn Trail Run. Then when I get home, I find myself sitting inside watching videos about trail running or other outdoor pursuits, which leaves me doubting why I want to do them, as I will never be as good as the people in the media. I would be much better off turning the TV off, lacing up my shoes and heading out the door.
There is a plethora of different outdoor activities to try out around Sheridan, even if you haven’t participated in them before. Some of these include mountain biking, trail running, hunting, fishing, skiing and so many others. We are so fortunate to have the Bighorn Mountains so close to us, with trails and open spaces galore. You don’t have to buy the fanciest mountain bike or newest running shoes to enjoy a day on the trails. Just hop on your bike, go to the trailhead and give it a try.
If the right gear is what you need, there are many outdoor stores to help find the perfect gear for you. Whether it be fishing supplies from Fly Shop of the Bighorns, trail running shoes from Foot of the Bighorns, clothing and backcountry gear from The Sports Stop, or anything else you may need, there are some helpful folks around town willing to help you get started.
Just remind yourself that you don’t have to climb the highest peak, harvest the largest bull elk or have the fastest trail running time. Even the greatest outdoorsmen and athletes had to start somewhere. Start taking advantage of this great place we get to call home and get outdoors.
McKoy Feland is recreation program supervisor for Sheridan Recreation District.