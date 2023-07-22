06-05-21 OUTDOORS column recreation tips 1web.jpg
Hikers adventure on Trail 57 in the Bighorn National Forest.

 Courtesy photo | Sara Kirol

Deciding how you fit in to being an outdoor person can be hard to figure out, especially as a person who cannot spend endless hours mastering outdoor skills.

The media often portrays people participating in outdoor activities with excellence. Hunting shows and magazines show hunters harvesting the biggest game. Documentaries show rock climbers scaling rock faces thousands of feet off the ground. You don’t have to be at the same skill level of all the experts to start doing an outdoor activity. 

McKoy Feland is recreation program supervisor for Sheridan Recreation District. 

