03-09-22 katie medillweb.jpg
Buy Now

Katie Medill speaks at a Sheridan County School District 2 Board of Trustees regularly scheduled meeting Monday, March 7, 2022. 

Increasing parent choice in education sounds great, right? As a parent, who wouldn’t want that? But be careful what (and who) you vote for — parent choice might not mean what you think it does.

This platform suggests that allowing for more parent choice and control over school decisions and curriculum means allowing you more control. But it doesn’t, necessarily. In reality, it would look more like taking the control out of the hands of the expert groups and teams of professionals at the national, state and local school levels, and handing it to…Johnny’s mom. This is concerning because I’m sure Johnny’s mom is lovely, but I do not want her dictating what texts, topics and curriculum sources she deems appropriate if she is not a licensed professional, highly-qualified in her content area and employed by the best district in the state to collaborate with like educators in making these professional judgments. Do you? 

Katie Medill is a language arts teacher at Sheridan Junior High School. 

Recommended for you