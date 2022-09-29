Increasing parent choice in education sounds great, right? As a parent, who wouldn’t want that? But be careful what (and who) you vote for — parent choice might not mean what you think it does.
This platform suggests that allowing for more parent choice and control over school decisions and curriculum means allowing you more control. But it doesn’t, necessarily. In reality, it would look more like taking the control out of the hands of the expert groups and teams of professionals at the national, state and local school levels, and handing it to…Johnny’s mom. This is concerning because I’m sure Johnny’s mom is lovely, but I do not want her dictating what texts, topics and curriculum sources she deems appropriate if she is not a licensed professional, highly-qualified in her content area and employed by the best district in the state to collaborate with like educators in making these professional judgments. Do you?
Now of course parents have a right to know what and how their children are being taught. But making unreasonable demands of teachers to call the shots in the classroom is simply not the best way to breathe life to concerns. Our district already has systems in place to dictate, monitor and ensure a viable curriculum. SCSD2 lives and breathes the PLC approach, which requires that educators make curricular decisions as teams with administrators, not in rogue isolation. Parents can do many things to stay apprised of their children’s learning, but parents should not get to make more work for teachers out of a desire to micromanage the curriculum that has been developed by a team of expert professionals at the community schools to address the learning standards approved by the state board of education. If you want that level of control over what happens in a public education classroom — that every potential text read and word spoken get your advance personal approval — then homeschooling is your best option.
And know that we teachers take very seriously the privilege and responsibility to honor the values and beliefs of the families in our community. We are members of the community and parents with values and beliefs too. But at the end of the day, the purpose of public education is not to allow individual families to control or dictate the education of our community’s children.
This bears reflection because it is said that the number of candidates running for school board indicates that some voices aren’t being heard. But in a democracy, being heard and getting your way are two different things. All the candidates said they want to support and retain our community’s teachers. Please vote for the candidates who know how to do that.
Katie Medill is a language arts teacher at Sheridan Junior High School.