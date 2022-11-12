family playing children stock.jpg
Parenting is hard. All parents need help at some time. The good news? You don’t have to be the perfect parent to be a good parent. Doing your best is the most important thing you can do.

A part of doing your best means seeking out information about parenting and child development. When you have more knowledge on parenting, you are more likely to engage in positive parenting practices.

Tifany Resser is Compass Center for Families director of administration and Kassahn Mathson is Compass Center for Families director of programming.

