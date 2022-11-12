Parenting is hard. All parents need help at some time. The good news? You don’t have to be the perfect parent to be a good parent. Doing your best is the most important thing you can do.
A part of doing your best means seeking out information about parenting and child development. When you have more knowledge on parenting, you are more likely to engage in positive parenting practices.
You may already know a lot about being a great parent, but there’s always more to learn. By understanding how your child develops physically and emotionally, you can know what to expect as they grow up.
You can learn from other parents, as well as experts, effective strategies for handling children’s challenging behaviors without harsh punishment. Try seeking out activities that will allow your child to develop their social skills and help them cooperate with others.
Participating in play dates or playgroups allows your child to interact with other children who are around the same age. It is often helpful to participate in parent enrichment activities, such as a parenting class, to further develop your parenting skill set. This is especially true if you are trying to parent your child differently than how you were raised.
What if you’ve made parenting choices you wish you hadn’t? The great thing is that children are resilient and everyday is an opportunity to do better. There are an abundance of resources available to you as a parent, but how do you find them? Start with other parents. Share your parenting stories, listen to others. Your past struggles can help you and other parents learn how to move forward with their children.
There are also many resources available online. These resources include parenting communities, educational videos, advice and activities for you to check out.
One of the many wonderful things about living in Sheridan is that often you need not look further than your backyard. There are many organizations that have made it their mission to support children and families. Community nonprofits, early childhood education, schools, churches and parent support groups are all examples of supports that are abundant in our community. All of these resources are just a phone call away.
No one goes into parenting knowing exactly how to handle everything that is thrown at them. But the best parents are always looking for ways to improve.
Parenting isn’t a solo gig. It truly does take a village and a well stocked toolbox. Reaching out to add more tools or more members of your village is always where to start.
Tifany Resser is Compass Center for Families director of administration and Kassahn Mathson is Compass Center for Families director of programming.