Recently, Sheridan Police Chief Travis Koltiska wrote about the intersection between mental health and law enforcement. In his article, he mentioned several mental health trainings law enforcement participates in to enhance their on-the-job skills. Training in the mental health area has become a vital component to support law enforcement, which in turn benefits our community.
On April 18-22, Sheridan County Prevention is hosting a Crisis Intervention Team Training in Sheridan. This training will be offered to local law enforcement free of charge, the cost being covered through the suicide prevention funding that comes into the county through Sheridan County Prevention from the Wyoming Department of Health. Originally this training was scheduled for April of 2020 until a little thing called COVID-19 happened. Law enforcement from the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office, the Veteran’s Administration and Sheridan Police Department will use this training as continuing education. This 40-hour week-long training is truly a collaboration of partners within Sheridan County and across the state.
The training will be held at the Watt Building on the Sheridan College Campus. The University of Wyoming owns the Watt Building and is providing two classrooms in the building, for the entire week, free of charge. Wendy Morris from Healthy Park County and Chief Roy Eckerdt from Powell are guiding me through the coordination behind the scenes as this is my first time putting on a training of this size and scope. Park County has been hosting CIT trainings since 2008. In the past, law enforcement from Sheridan County have traveled to Park County to participate in the training.
Each day of the training is filled with speakers from across the community who are experts in their area. Some of the topics include mood disorders, co-occurring disorders, suicide, post-traumatic stress disorder, Alzheimers/dementia/traumatic brain injury, Title 25 policies and procedures, lived experiences, veteran response, adult protective services, domestic violence, medicated assisted treatment, managing teens in crisis, stress management, substance abuse and mental health facilities.
Our team of expert speakers from the community include professionals from Volunteers of America, the Veteran’s Administration, the Sheridan County Attorney’s Office, Advocacy & Resource Center, Northern Wyoming Mental Health Center, Sheridan Memorial Hospital, The Hub on Smith, Inspire Psychological, The Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office and the Sheridan Police Department. All of our experts are volunteering their time to share their expertise with law enforcement for the betterment of our community. I cannot thank them enough.
It is exciting to be a part of such an amazing experience. Next time you see a professional from the above-mentioned organizations, please thank them for their part in making our community stronger by increasing the protective factors in Sheridan County.