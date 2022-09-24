Alcohol
Fall is one of my absolute favorite times of year. I love the crispness of the mornings, and the days that warm up to a nice T-shirt temperature in the afternoon. I love the colors and the changes on the mountains. Even the occasional snowstorm in October does not phase me because unlike North Dakota where I grew up, that snow melts and we usually have more of a beautiful Indian summer to enjoy before the snow actually comes to stay. 

Fall is also the time of sporting events and community activities that involve getting together with friends and family. This year more than ever (probably due to the last two years) it seems that people are yearning to be outside, celebrating our community activities with others. For Wyomingites these celebrations usually include alcohol.

Ann M. Perkins is Sheridan County community prevention manager. 

