Fall is one of my absolute favorite times of year. I love the crispness of the mornings, and the days that warm up to a nice T-shirt temperature in the afternoon. I love the colors and the changes on the mountains. Even the occasional snowstorm in October does not phase me because unlike North Dakota where I grew up, that snow melts and we usually have more of a beautiful Indian summer to enjoy before the snow actually comes to stay.
Fall is also the time of sporting events and community activities that involve getting together with friends and family. This year more than ever (probably due to the last two years) it seems that people are yearning to be outside, celebrating our community activities with others. For Wyomingites these celebrations usually include alcohol.
According to the prevention needs assessment survey, 72.56% of 10th- and 12th-graders across the state report that in the past 12 months they have been at community events where adults were drinking alcohol. That number is quite a bit higher for 10th- and 12th-graders in Sheridan County, with 80.83% reporting that they have been at community events in the last year where adults were drinking alcohol. A reminder that the PNA is a biannual survey, specific to Wyoming, that students take in sixth, eighth, 10th and 12th grades.
So, what does this mean for Sheridan County? Alcohol use is part of the fabric of Wyoming. The mantra “work hard, play hard” comes to mind and is one I have heard a lot since moving to Wyoming 15 years ago. I am not suggesting we ban alcohol in Sheridan County; I’m here to work in partnership with local organizations and community members to make sure our community is putting safe practices around alcohol use into place.
We are already doing this in several ways, including TIPS training (required for all alcohol beverage servers in the city and the county) provided by both the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office and the Sheridan Police Department with materials provided by Sheridan County Prevention.
SCP also has community tool kits that can be used at events to ensure that underage drinking does not occur. These tool kits include ID scanners, wristbands that identify people older than 21, signage for alcohol consumption spaces as well as other materials that can promote healthy use of alcohol. Sheridan is also blessed to have a Safe Ride program to ensure a safe ride home.
Research shows that age of initiation — when someone starts using a substance — is one of the indicators for potential future abuse. Frequency of use is another. As we move forward into this beautiful season of fall, we as parents/guardians and trusted adults need to take time to have frank conversations with the young people in our lives about responsible use of alcohol and other substances. Together we can build a stronger community.
Speaking of partnerships, this past year Sheridan County Prevention had a wonderful collaboration with all three school districts. The data from the PNA is very important to the work Sheridan County Prevention does in the community and the funding we receive. For 2022 we will have data from all three districts to explore. Partnerships working together makes for a stronger, healthier Sheridan County.
Ann M. Perkins is Sheridan County community prevention manager.