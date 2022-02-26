On Wednesday, I had the privilege of partaking in a community conversation organized by the Community Engagement and Partnerships Coordinator from the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System. The Zoom meeting connected VA clinical psychologists and community partners with individuals from Uprising, Volunteers of America, the Sheridan Police Department, the Advocacy & Resource Center, city of Sheridan, The Hub on Smith, The Salvation Army and Sheridan County Prevention.
The conversation was the beginning of a stakeholders group aimed at increasing support for veterans and their families, specifically working to reduce deaths by suicide and intimate partner violence. In 2019 and 2020, Wyoming once again led the country in the highest rate of suicides per capita. At approximately 31 deaths per 100,000 individuals, Wyoming is more than double the national average of 14. Wyoming has been in the top five states for highest rates of suicide for more than 10 years, a top five list we want to remove ourselves from.
Although suicide is the seventh leading cause of death for Wyoming residents, it is the second leading cause of death for Wyoming residents ages 10 to 44. With stark statistics such as these, the conversation on Wednesday was the start of a concerted effort by community organizations in Sheridan County to reduce both the number of suicides among veterans and the number of incidents of intimate partner violence by intentionally compiling and utilizing resources that we already have in our community.
With a population of 30,485 people in Sheridan County — as of 2019 — there are 2,117 veterans enrolled at the VA. I’m sure many of us know of other veterans not utilizing VA services. How can we support them? Encourage them to reach out to the VA.
Another way is to grab a cup of coffee. If you have been out at any of our local coffee shops lately, you may have seen information on the Reach Out to Me campaign or even taken a sticker. Reach Out to Me is a campaign started by our local VA to raise awareness of the number of suicides by veterans. Look for these stickers and help support our veterans by following the campaign on Facebook and Instagram at #ReachOut2Me
Another way we can support veterans is to support their families. Strong families make stronger communities. There is an opportunity March 1-2 to participate in a virtual conference sponsored by the After-School Alliances of Montana, Colorado and Wyoming. The name of the conference is “Design to Grow: Cultivating Communities of Well-Being.” For more information and to register, go to designtogrow.org. There is a small registration fee. If you are interested in attending and unable to pay the fee, contact me at aperkins@sheridancounty.com.
There are countless ways organizations and individuals can reach out and become a vital component in a community partnership. Take that step or make that phone call today. Our veterans and their families are waiting for your support. As always, an enormous thank you to all our veterans for their service.