Courtesy photo | Adobe Stock

Things have changed occupationally since I was in school. Commonly, one would graduate high school, go to college, pick a career, and work in that career until retirement.

Since 2010 though, postsecondary enrollment has been on a steady decline (9.6% — nearly one million students), and people are making the choice to pivot careers several times before retiring. In fact, the DOL reports that the average person changes their career five to seven times in their lifetime. People are no longer seeing their first career as a be all end all. I happen to think that diversifying skill sets and undergoing multifarious experiences are conducive to a well-rounded human (especially my ADHD self).

Jessica M. Madden is the statewide marketing coordinator for IMPACT 307. 

