Companion planting is a traditional gardening technique that has gained in popularity in recent years. Simply put, companion planting is growing two types of plants near each other for the benefit of one, or both, of those plants. 

The strength of companion planting lies in its diversity. It can be as simple as growing flowers near your crops to attract pollinating insects or growing several vegetables alongside each other to confuse or deter pests. Generally, it is used alongside inter-cropping to mimic the way plants grow in their natural environment. It helps create a healthy diversity and resilience in your garden to threats whether it is fungus, aphids or other pests.

Jodi Kenney is Rooted in Wyoming's program and outreach coordinator. 

