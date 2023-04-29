Companion planting is a traditional gardening technique that has gained in popularity in recent years. Simply put, companion planting is growing two types of plants near each other for the benefit of one, or both, of those plants.
The strength of companion planting lies in its diversity. It can be as simple as growing flowers near your crops to attract pollinating insects or growing several vegetables alongside each other to confuse or deter pests. Generally, it is used alongside inter-cropping to mimic the way plants grow in their natural environment. It helps create a healthy diversity and resilience in your garden to threats whether it is fungus, aphids or other pests.
Companion planting has been shown to improve garden yield and soil health, reduce water needs and increase nutrient availability in the soil. From a yield perspective, researchers shared in the Ecological Entomology Journal that test strawberries companion planted with borage produced an average of 35% more fruits. That is a substantial increase.
If you are new to companion planting, you may wonder where to begin. While a quick Google search will produce hundreds of charts listing good and bad garden companions, my recommendation would be to start with marigolds.
During most conversations about companion planting or just gardening, the recommendation to plant marigolds nearly always comes up. Whether it is scientifically based or garden folklore is hard to say but many gardeners are adamant that planting marigolds throughout the garden helps deter pesky insects and improve garden yield. Plus, who doesn’t love that bright, cherry pop of color in the garden throughout the summer?
They are a clear garden companion favorite for several reasons. First, they have a reputation for protecting vegetable gardens from pests, making them a gardener’s best friend. Second, their unique scent is thought to deters rabbits and mask the smell of other crops and flowers, which provides a shield of protection from pests like aphids, potato beetles, flea beetles, corn earworms and Japanese beetles. They also attract beneficial pollinators like bees and butterflies, which are essential to the garden, and we can all use more of those in the garden.
Some examples of plants that do well intercropping with marigolds include potatoes, tomatoes, cucumbers, strawberries, squash, zucchini, melons, corn, basil and peppers. It is important to keep in mind that just as there are some plants that benefit from being near marigolds, and all companion plants, there are others that do not. For example, marigolds should not be planted alongside cabbage or beans.
Another time-tested example of companion planting is basil and tomatoes, natural companions in both the garden and the kitchen. In the garden, basil repels insect pests like thrips and disorientates moths which lay tomato hornworms. Likewise, garlic can be a good companion to many plants. Try planting rows of garlic to serve as a pungent bodyguard around plants susceptible to garden pests like Japanese beetles and aphids. Kale, potatoes, kohlrabi, cabbage and cauliflower all benefit with garlic planted nearby.
A final example is nasturtium. When grown close to kale, cabbage, broccoli, nasturtium is said to lure away hungry caterpillars from eating your growing produce.
Ultimately, whether you decide to try companion planting across your garden or experiment with a few pairings, it can be a fun scientific experiment. Make sure to keep notes in a garden journal, measure your yield year-by-year, and make sure to rotate crops annually for the best long-term garden health. And certainly, try planting a few marigolds.
Jodi Kenney is Rooted in Wyoming's program and outreach coordinator.