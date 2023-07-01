07-01-23 OUTDOOR column 1 baby wildlifeweb.jpg
A pronghorn fawn rests disguised among bushes June 5, 2011. Wyoming Game and Fish Department advises recreators not to interact with any wildlife, especially babies.

 Courtesy photo | Wyoming Game and Fish Department

Wyoming Game and Fish Department personnel have received dozens of calls in recent weeks from well-meaning residents or visitors who have found a baby bird or other young wildlife they believe is orphaned. In almost every case, the young animal is not orphaned, lost or otherwise in danger.

Bird chicks are the most common animal found and reported to Game and Fish. Many game species, including grouse, turkeys and pheasants, as well as other locally-familiar birds such as meadowlarks, killdeer and some sparrows, are ground nesters and therefore their chicks begin life on the ground.

Christina Schmidt is public information specialist for Wyoming Game and Fish Department Sheridan Region.

