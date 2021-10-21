Portraiture has had a significant impact on the historical record of the world. While the modern goal of portraits is to display likeness, personality, family ties and even our mood, historical figures used it as a way to demonstrate wealth, fame and status. At its core, portraits were created so we don’t forget who someone is.
While our reasons may vary, the historic record portraits provide is profound in what it is able to tell us. An example of this is artist Quinten Massys satirical painting, “An Old Woman” or “The Ugly Duchess.” Painted in 1513 it’s theorized that Massys was commenting on older women of the time who desired to recapture their youth through portraits. While a comment on the times, Massys work also tells us that he was likely referencing a women who suffered from Paget’s disease.
The disease wouldn’t be described until 1877 by Sir James Paget as a progressive bone disorder. Examples of this disease within the historical record better help the medical and historic field, track its prevalence in society. Thanks to a variety of artist like Massys, we’re able to gather a better understanding of the impact disease had.
Probably the greatest way portraiture allows us to track our history is through fashion. Noticeably, the majority of portraits throughout history have been created for individuals of status. Even so, we’re able to see what trade routes were prevalent and the style of fabric, jewelry and personal grooming that were popular for the time. For example, the painting “Dona Isabel de Porcel” by Francisco de Goya depicts a young woman wearing an elaborate mantilla, a lace shawl and headdress.
Based on this and other paintings, along with historical documents, we know that it was fashionable for young Spanish aristocratic women to dress as majas, women from the lower classes of Spanish society, especially in Madrid. This style was popular for young women of the cities who would wear elaborate designs to distinguish themselves. This type of fashion tracking is the only reason why we’re able to dub certain styles as Gothic, Renaissance, Early Victorian and others.
The invention of the camera would have a profound impact on society. Postmortem photographs — death photos — were one of the first steps that made photography accessible to a greater audience. While not affordable by all, many families would spend money for a last photo of their loved one before internment. The expansion of photography to these groups gave us a look at formal wear for various classes from the 1840s through the early 20th century.
As the camera became more accessible to the average individual and family, they made their way into homes. These photographs would lay the groundwork for documenting the clothes worn in everyday life along with general home life.
Portraiture has certainly changed since 27,000 years ago and will likely continue to evolve past our use of the selfie. What do you think it’ll tell us next?