Most parents know how crucial self-esteem is to the healthy development of their children. What they may not be aware of is what effective self-esteem and confidence builders can be found within a school of the pool setting.
Most children who are given the opportunity to grow up in the water develop a heightened sense of their capabilities, especially when Mom or Dad are part of this process. Numerous studies detail benefits of introducing children to water at an early age. These outcomes fall in line with quality aquatic education's little steps to big success, providing a positive experience for the student.
A proper aquatic education curriculum is designed to develop a sense of self worth through achievement and success. Understanding any achievement is a success. Instructors can create activities, where students get to show off what they’ve learned. Here, the development of the emotional well-being, sense of belonging, cooperation, confidence and self-esteem go hand in hand with the program.
Social benefits involving children in swim instruction is huge. The No. 1 reason is swimming is fun, where they're having a good time and enjoying the event. When children are having fun, their brain is more receptive to learning. Young children enjoy simple activities: splashing to the steps, jumping into the pool and paddling to poolside. This time also presents opportunities to share space with other children and explore movement together.
The elements of social learning focus on the development of skills, including collaboration, fair play, navigating safety and risk and leadership and communication. The development of these skills can help children enjoy participating and interact more effectively with others including teachers, coaches, teammates and officials.
Learning to swim is intended to be an enjoyable experience, talked about in later years with affection, fond memories and respect for the institution and staff. Good aquatic instruction is intended to simulate an aquatic child development center, ensuring from infants to adults — yep, we all are big kids in one way or fashion — the contributions made add to the total growth of children.