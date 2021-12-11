The way we process our food significantly impacts its nutrition value. This article is a review of different ways we prepare foods and tips on how to retain the nutrient value, referencing the 2021 version of “The Institute for Functional Medicine Cooking to Preserve Nutrients.”
Freezing fresh produce is a great way to preserve nutrient value. As soon as a fruit or vegetable is picked, it begins to lose nutrients. Freezing can greatly slow down this process, and that is why frozen may be your best bet in the winter months when choosing produce in Wyoming.
When cooking, some nutrients become more digestible such as animal proteins and complex carbohydrates. Some nutrients are decreased with heat such as vitamin C, some of the B vitamins, minerals and fat-soluble vitamins; however, most of these nutrients are retained in the juices or water that the food is cooked in. Making soups and stews in a slow cooker is a good way to maximize the nutrient content of your food.
Baking and roasting food preserves nutrient content because no additional liquid is added to food during this method. Therefore, most vitamins, minerals and other nutrients remain.
Boiling is an intense process requiring high heat, and most of the nutrients leech out of the food into the liquid. If the food is drained before eating, many of the vitamins and minerals will be lost. To get the most nutrients, blanch vegetables whenever possible or consume the liquid you used to boil the vegetables instead of discarding it.
Frying or sautéing using healthy fats and oils, like olive oil, will help your body absorb fat-soluble nutrients (such as vitamins A, D, E, and K) from your food. To retain maximum nutrient value, any liquid that is released from vegetables when sautéing should also be consumed.
Microwaving produces electromagnetic waves stimulating the molecules in food, making them vibrate and spin, which heats the food. Some proteins may be altered, though it is not conclusive that this depletes their nutrient value. Most research shows microwaving does a decent job retaining nutrient value. Foods should be microwaved in glass or ceramic containers only. Do not cook in plastic containers.
Steamed foods are cooked gently above, but not touching, boiling water. Instead, steam from boiling water provides heat to cook the food, usually for a short amount of time. Because of the gentle nature of the method, little water from the food is lost, so most nutrients remain intact.
Simmer or poaching are cooking methods similar to boiling, in that they are liquid-based methods. The only difference between them is the temperature of the liquid used, which impacts the intensity. Food that is simmered is heated to 185-200°F (85-93°C). Simmering is appropriate for sauces, soups, stews and tough cuts of meat. Poached foods are not cooked above 180°F (82°C). Poaching is best for delicate foods like eggs, poultry, fish and fruit, all of which can easily dry out with other cooking methods.
In general, preparing foods with as little heat, time and discarded liquid is your best bet to maintain nutrient value.