Less than two weeks yet to go in this year’s 40-day session — but, who’s counting? Cheyenne is OK, sort of, but there’s no place like home. The drive back and forth is not ideal, but worth it for time together with Donna. Even something as simple as having coffee together downtown is rejuvenating.
Feb. 11 began with a pre-dawn analysis of a spreadsheet on the laptop, poring over the differences between the Senate and House versions of the state supplemental budget. Not a completely relaxing weekend but work that must be done.
One of the biggest issues this session is property tax relief. I’m not telling you anything you don’t already know when I observe that in our area taxes rose by big double-digit percentages. This was true in other parts of the state as well.
A variety of relief bills were introduced.
I worked hard on one approach. It was to limit any residential property tax increase to no more than the rate of inflation. That hit a couple of roadblocks. The thorniest issue dealt with the Wyoming Constitution and the various Wyoming Supreme Court cases dealing with K-12 education and tax equalization.
As I struggled to resolve the issues, I dropped by Buffalo’s town hall to give an in-person legislative report to the Buffalo City Council. There, city council member Mike Madden (formerly a state representative) directed me to focus on the percentage rate of assessment of homes. A professional economist, Madden felt that was the easiest way to achieve a reduction in property taxes.
A bit of background. The Wyoming Constitution requires all real estate (except agricultural lands) be assessed at fair market value. For that reason, the widely discussed bills to limit property tax to whatever you paid for the property are unconstitutional. Fixing that would take a constitutional amendment. That takes years, assuming it would pass, and relief is needed now, not somewhere in the future.
A different approach is needed.
Madden focused on the percentage of assessed valuation. Once the fair market value of a property is set, the tax is determined by multiplying by a percentage. For homes, it is 9.5%. The Madden approach is to reduce that percentage until the amount collected is reduced to about what it would have been but for the recent run up in prices. Simple and brilliant.
I liked the idea, and passed it along to my colleague, Sen. Bo Biteman, chair of the Senate Revenue Committee. He liked the idea as well, and he immediately had it turned into a bill that handily passed his committee and went to the Senate floor for consideration.
One argument against the bill that gained traction is that it offered relief to all, including the Jackson Hole billionaires, who would get a break worth tens of thousands of dollars.
The bill hit a few other snags. The fiscal impact was more than $100 million in lost revenue to the state, counties, cities, towns and districts. To those of us from districts where taxes skyrocketed, it seemed a fair dollar for dollar exchange.
But, as it turns out, there were many areas of the state that didn’t experience rapid real estate inflation, and the bill represented a real cut in revenue, not just a reduction in a double-digit increase. It took a $28 million budget amendment to “backfill” the loss to those government entities. The bill also had to be amended to provide it would sunset, or expire, after three years. Those changes garnered enough votes to keep the bill alive.
The next problem was, again, the Wyoming Constitution. It turns out that Article 15, Section 11(b) limits the gap between different classes of real estate. The percentage assessment reduction in the bill exceeded that limit and had to be amended to a lesser percentage tax reduction. That, of course, limited the amount of relief. But, still, it’s a significant cut. Take what you can get. The bill passed the Senate and is now in the House.
There is one additional approach to tax relief still working its way through the process. That is a bill to amend the current property tax rebate program. The law on the books enables property tax reduction if the homeowner’s income and assets do not exceed a certain level. The bill would raise those limits so that many more people would qualify. That gives immediate but temporary relief to some, but not all, homeowners. The relief is temporary because the program must be funded again in every two-year budget cycle. And, when revenues are down, it is the sort of program that quickly loses out in the budget.
You would think this would be easier than it is. The entire situation reminds me of something one of my longtime city councilmen once told me, that reforming government is like swimming through Jell-O.
When the weekend is over, I will be back in the fray. Meanwhile, it is time for a sunny Saturday walk with Donna.
Dave Kinskey represents Johnson County and eastern Sheridan County in the Wyoming Senate. A businessperson and former mayor of Sheridan, he can be reached at his legislative email at Dave.Kinskey@WyoLeg.gov.