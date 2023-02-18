10-10-22 tax structureweb.jpg

Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, speaks in Senate Chambers Monday, March 7, 2022, in Cheyenne.

 Courtesy photo | Michael S. Smith

Less than two weeks yet to go in this year’s 40-day session — but, who’s counting? Cheyenne is OK, sort of, but there’s no place like home. The drive back and forth is not ideal, but worth it for time together with Donna. Even something as simple as having coffee together downtown is rejuvenating.

Feb. 11 began with a pre-dawn analysis of a spreadsheet on the laptop, poring over the differences between the Senate and House versions of the state supplemental budget. Not a completely relaxing weekend but work that must be done.

Dave Kinskey represents Johnson County and eastern Sheridan County in the Wyoming Senate. A businessperson and former mayor of Sheridan, he can be reached at his legislative email at Dave.Kinskey@WyoLeg.gov.

Recommended for you