Welcome to the new year and a cautious hope that there is a bright year to come.
We currently are faced with our beautiful and cold Wyoming winter weather. This brings many challenges for us as we go about our day-to-day activities. Previously, I have written about falls and the increased risk we run with snow and ice while we make our way around outside. Please remember to wear snow grips on your shoes and be aware of the terrain.
Today, I would like to talk about another health concern we may not think about: the weather’s impact on our skin. Skin is our outer barrier against the world and helps to protect us from infections. It is often called our first line of defense.
Many of you already know that your skin gets dry in the winter and may use more lotion to help with this. There are factors that increase this dryness, such as hot showers or baths, which may be more common in the cold weather. The cold temperatures and wind can cause skin to dry, crack and chap. When the skin has cracks in it, there is increased risk of infection.
In addition to dryness, we continue to be at risk for sun damage. One of the most beautiful things about Wyoming winters is the glorious sun and clear blue skies. While these are wonderful, they put any exposed skin at risk for sunburns, additionally the sun can reflect off the snow and increase that risk. Sun exposure is a known risk for skin cancers.
There is a risk to skin due to the extreme cold that we can have in Wyoming. Cold damage, frost nip or frostbite are conditions in which the skin surface freezes and there is damage to the skin cells. If it is minor, this may only affect surface skin and feel much like a sunburn as it is healing. The extent of the damage increases with the thickness of the frozen section of skin. With severe frostbite, the tissue will die and slough off. There are cases in which fingers and toes are completely frozen and dead. This will usually result in the loss or amputation of those digits.
According to the Mayo Clinic, the areas that are most commonly affected by cold are the toes, fingers, tip of the nose, earlobes, cheeks and chin. Early cold damage will look reddish and may feel like it is burning. As it gets worse, the skin will become white or gray and numb; this may be frostbite.
The first and most important thing you must do is get out of the cold, wrap a scarf around your face and put your hands into your armpits. But get inside. The Mayo Clinic goes on to say that you can gradually warm areas that are mildly affected, using warm, not hot, water or a warm soft cloth. Do not rub the skin or break any blisters. Do not use heat lamps or heating pads, as they could put you at risk for burns. Drink plenty of warm fluids. Seek immediate medical attention for anything other than very mild cold damage.
So, what can you do to keep your skin healthy? The steps are simple and as with most healthy behaviors are more effective if we do them consistently.
Keep your skin well moisturized with daily application of lotion particularly after a hot bath or shower paying particular attention to areas that are cracked or chapped. When using moisturizing lotion, consider using one during the day that has an SPF value of at least 30. Make sure that you apply sunscreen to your face and any exposed skin areas. Use lip balm that is rated for sun protection as well. Our lips are particularly painful when sunburned.
Hydration is also a key factor in maintaining healthy skin. Stay well hydrated by consuming liquids throughout the day. This will help keep needed moisture in all your cells.
To prevent cold damage, make sure you wear warm clothing when you must be outside in bitter cold weather. This is particularly true if there is wind as that increases the heat loss from your skin cells. Wear a hat that covers your ears. Wear a scarf that you can pull up over your mouth and nose if needed. Limit the time that you remain out in extreme weather.
Wyoming winters are beautiful and offer many opportunities for being outside. By taking care of your skin, you can safely enjoy them.